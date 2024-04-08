"Laugh with the trolls" - Fans react as Nina-Marie Daniele leaks hilarious Instagram DM from fan

Nina-Marie Daniele, a prominent figure in the MMA community known for her comedic interviews and social media presence, recently amused her followers by sharing a humorous DM she received from a fan.

The incident occurred following Daniele's post of a selfie taken at UFC Vegas 90 last weekend. In the DM, a fan jokingly commented on Daniele's appearance, specifically referencing her forehead in a light-hearted manner.

The fan humorously wrote:

"Nina don't pace your forehead in front of the sun. We already got an eclipse scheduled on Monday."

Daniele found the message amusing and decided to share a screenshot with her followers on X, sparking a wave of laughter and reactions. One fan noted the importance of embracing humor and not taking oneself too seriously, stating:

"Once you learn to laugh with the trolls you are untouchable!"

Another fan chimed in writing:

"Your fans be looking out for you"

"Your forehead ain't even big is what's crazy lol."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Marie Daniele's post

Nina-Marie Daniele shares her opinion on the UFC Vegas 90 main event fight result

Nina-Marie Daniele has joined the chorus of disapproval regarding one of the judges' scoring of Brendan Allen's victory over Chris Curtis at UFC Vegas 90. Taking to social media, Daniele expressed her admiration for the fight's intensity but strongly disagreed with the 49-46 score awarded to Allen by one of the judges.

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's comment on the matter below:

Marie Daniele comments on the UFC Vegas 90 headline event results

The bout, which was marred by Curtis' unfortunate hamstring injury, saw Allen emerge victorious in a split decision. Despite the win extending Allen's streak to seven consecutive victories, the controversy surrounding the judge's scoring overshadowed the event.

Curtis, who previously defeated Allen via TKO in their previous encounter, remains silent on the verdict.

