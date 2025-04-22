Laura Sanko delivers definitive message regarding UFC Kansas City location with honest "unreasonably touchy" admission: "Admittedly confusing"

Laura Sanko was quite stern while explaining the location of the upcoming UFC event in Kansas City. In a post on her X handle, the UFC color commentator clarified that the event is taking place in Kansas City, Missouri, not in Kansas, which is a different state in the United States.

Although Sanko was born in Chicago, Illinois, she moved with her family to Kansas City in Missouri, at the age of seven and has lived there since. Consequently, she admitted that the issue can be sensitive for Missouri locals when people confuse Kansas City with Kansas. She said:

"I don’t know who needs to hear this coming into fight week but, Kansas City (at least the one you’re talking about) is NOT in Kansas. Repeat…the UFC is not going to Kansas. Not even a little. Admittedly confusing…but we Missouri locals get unreasonably touchy about it 😂. #UFCKansasCity"

Check out Laura Sanko's post below:

The UFC Kansas City fight card will showcase a blend of seasoned veterans and rising prospects. Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates are set to headline the event, while notable fighters such as Anthony Smith, Giga Chikadze, and Michel Pereira will compete on the undercard.

Laura Sanko set to join as desk analyst for UFC Kansas City

In January 2023, Laura Sanko became the first female color commentator in the modern UFC era. Initially, she focused primarily on Fight Nights, but now, Sanko also appears on UFC pay-per-view broadcasts.

This weekend, at UFC Kansas City, she will take on the role of desk analyst alongside UFC Hall of Famer Rashad Evans. Meanwhile, the cage-side commentary team will feature Daniel Cormier and Paul Felder alongside Brendan Fitzgerald.

