  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Laura Sanko delivers definitive message regarding UFC Kansas City location with honest "unreasonably touchy" admission: "Admittedly confusing"

Laura Sanko delivers definitive message regarding UFC Kansas City location with honest "unreasonably touchy" admission: "Admittedly confusing"

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Apr 22, 2025 06:06 GMT
UFC Fight Night: Adesanya v Imavov - Source: Getty
Laura Sanko clarifies the location of UFC Kansas City. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Laura Sanko was quite stern while explaining the location of the upcoming UFC event in Kansas City. In a post on her X handle, the UFC color commentator clarified that the event is taking place in Kansas City, Missouri, not in Kansas, which is a different state in the United States.

Ad

Although Sanko was born in Chicago, Illinois, she moved with her family to Kansas City in Missouri, at the age of seven and has lived there since. Consequently, she admitted that the issue can be sensitive for Missouri locals when people confuse Kansas City with Kansas. She said:

"I don’t know who needs to hear this coming into fight week but, Kansas City (at least the one you’re talking about) is NOT in Kansas. Repeat…the UFC is not going to Kansas. Not even a little. Admittedly confusing…but we Missouri locals get unreasonably touchy about it 😂. #UFCKansasCity"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out Laura Sanko's post below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

The UFC Kansas City fight card will showcase a blend of seasoned veterans and rising prospects. Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates are set to headline the event, while notable fighters such as Anthony Smith, Giga Chikadze, and Michel Pereira will compete on the undercard.

Laura Sanko set to join as desk analyst for UFC Kansas City

In January 2023, Laura Sanko became the first female color commentator in the modern UFC era. Initially, she focused primarily on Fight Nights, but now, Sanko also appears on UFC pay-per-view broadcasts.

This weekend, at UFC Kansas City, she will take on the role of desk analyst alongside UFC Hall of Famer Rashad Evans. Meanwhile, the cage-side commentary team will feature Daniel Cormier and Paul Felder alongside Brendan Fitzgerald.

About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications