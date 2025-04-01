Laura Sanko fondly recalls first interaction with Jon Anik after latter's high praise: "I still have the voicemail"

Jon Anik recently showered praise on fellow commentator Laura Sanko following UFC Mexico. Anik credited Sanko for enhancing the fight-viewing experience with her in-depth analysis and technical breakdowns.

Anik, who has been a UFC play-by-play commentator since 2012, took to Instagram to highlight Sanko’s contributions:

"MEXICO CITY — No one better to talk me through a Peruvian necktie than this talent right here! Was great to share the booth with @laura_sanko for just the second time. Your desire to be great is as obvious as your preparation. Thanks for making me better."

Check out Jon Anik's post below:

In response, Sanko shared a story about their first encounter nearly a decade ago. She revealed that in 2015, before her first commentary gig, she contacted Anik through a mutual acquaintance.

Despite having never met her, he left her an encouraging voicemail, offering advice and support:

“Not to be too sappy but I still have the voicemail you left me in 2015 ahead of my very first commentary gig. I contacted you through a mutual connection and the kind words of encouragement you said and advice you gave to someone you had never met, meant a great deal. So to be sitting next to you almost exactly 10 years later is beyond cool. Thanks you for always putting me over…can’t wait for the next!! 🫶🏼”

Check out Laura Sanko's comment below:

A screenshot of Laura Sanko's comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @ jon_anik via. Instagram]

Laura Sanko revealed why her MMA career was short-lived

Laura Sanko, now a respected UFC commentator, had a brief but promising MMA career, going 6-1 as an amateur before making her professional debut with Invicta FC in 2013. She won her only pro fight via rear-naked choke against Cassie Robb but never fought again, despite believing she could have had a solid run if the UFC introduced an atomweight division.

Twelve years later, Sanko has become a trailblazing figure in MMA broadcasting, but many fans still wonder why she didn’t continue competing.

Speaking to coach Eric Nicksick, she explained that a lack of viable opponents wasn’t the main issue. Instead, she felt she had already reached the peak of her division:

“It’s always a problem to a degree...But by that point for, you know, once I was fighting for Invicta, like, they were gonna do all the work, and they had a handful of good atomweights. Really that was the top of the mountain. If you’re an atomweight, this is it. You were there, so that was the vibe, I’m here. I’m gonna make the most of this."

She further added:

"It’s not like I thought I was gonna be some superstar. I knew what it was, but I loved it. It was never about making money or being known because that wasn’t even a possibility back then when I was fighting.”

Check out Laura Sanko's comments below (37:26):

