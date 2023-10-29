Laura Sanko gives two-word reaction to Francis Ngannou's blazing boxing debut against Tyson Fury

UFC analyst and commentator Laura Sanko has reacted to Francis Ngannou's boxing debut against Tyson Fury.

After leaving the UFC in January this year, 'The Predator' entered the squared circle for the first time to take on WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Being trained by Mike Tyson and Dewey Cooper, the former UFC heavyweight champion was only given a "puncher's chance" against 'The Gypsy King'.

However, Francis Ngannou caught everyone by surprise by putting on an incredible performance, even outboxing Tyson Fury at times. Moreover, Ngannou even knocked down Fury with a vicious left hook in the third round of their fight.

Despite this, Ngannou wasn't able to get the judges' nod as he ended up losing the bout via a split decision. Following the fight, 'The Predator's' efforts were applauded by fans and the combat sports community, including Laura Sanko.

The UFC analyst and commentator took to X and gave a two-word reaction to Ngannou's impressive performance and said:

"Okayyyyy @francis_ngannou"

Francis Ngannou claims he did not expect to win a decision against Tyson Fury

After losing a controversial decision against 'The Gypsy King', Ngannou sat down for an interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA. During the interview, 'The Predator' candidly spoke about the result of the fight.

Francis Ngannou mentioned that he never expected to win the fight if it went the distance.

"If he's [Fury] being honest, he would say that I won that fight," Ngannou said. "I won that fight, there's not a question about it. Even before getting here, I knew that if this fight goes to decision, I'm not winning... Not because I didn't do good... I mean new guy in the house, I just came here and now I want to kick into people's business."

The former UFC heavyweight champion continued:

"I know there's a structured business out there. I wasn't expecting to win a decision just like that. It is what it is, I did my job, and I know that I did everything I could've done. I did my best and next time I should do better to convince people."

Catch his comments in the clip below:

