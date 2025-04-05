Laura Sanko hails Ian Machado Garry with a four-word message under post highlighting the days 'The Future' has had to accept his recent fights

UFC commentator and analyst Laura Sanko has hailed "gamer" Ian Machado Garry for accepting dangerous fights on short notice. A recent Instagram post by @fullviolence highlighted how many days Garry has had to take his recent fights.

'The Future' is one of the most promising fighters in the UFC's welterweight division. He has been on an absolute tear since he made his debut for the promotion in 2021, having picked up eight straight wins in the UFC before getting his run halted by undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310.

Garry's last fight against Rakhmonov did not exactly go to plan, as he lost via a unanimous decision. That being said, Garry notably had a mere 21 days to prepare for Rakhmonov as the Irishman was booked to face welterweight contender Joaquin Buckley at UFC Fight Night: Tampa on Dec. 14, 2024.

The UFC decided to go ahead with the Rakhmonov vs. Garry fight after welterweight champion Belal Muhammad withdrew from their title fight against 'Nomad'.

After Muhammad's withdrawal, 'The Future' quickly accepted the change in opponent. However, this is not the only instance when the Irishman has accepted a dangerous fight on short notice. He has also accepted bouts against Buckley and Carlos Prates on 45 and 25 days' notices respectively.

Full Violence posted a quoted statement from Garry on Instagram, which read:

"The UFC goes ahh we need someone, who do we call? You call me. Why? Because I'm a real fighter who wants to fight the best in the world"

Check out the post below:

Sanko was quick to admire 'The Future's' commitment, as she commented on the post, saying:

"Respect. He's a gamer"

Laura Sanko appreciates Ian Machado Garry's commitment [Screenshot courtesy: @fullviolence on Instagram]

Michael Bisping lauds Ian Machado Garry for accepting fight with Carlos Prates on short notice

Ian Machado Garry is set to take on Carlos Prates in the main event of UFC Fight Night, Kansas City, and former middleweight champion Michael Bisping is impressed with Garry accepting yet another fight on short notice.

The card was initially meant to be headlined by Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree in a heavyweight clash. However, Hill had to withdraw from the bout, causing the fight to be postponed. As a result, 'The Future' came to UFC's rescue once again by agreeing to fight a dangerous opponent like Prates on just 25 days' notice.

Bisping reacted to this development in a recent video on YouTube and stated that he is impressed by the Irishman's mindset of wanting to bounce back from the Rakhmonov loss:

"Listen, fair play to Ian Garry for taking this matchup. He just lost to Shavkat Rakhmonov in a pretty good fight. He didn't get dominated, didn't get destroyed, he lost a pretty boring decision let's be honest. So, fair play to him, not looking for easy matchups"

The Brit then proceeded to express his contentment with the recently announced matchup, adding:

"This is a matchup I called for on the podcast. I think it makes all the sense in the world. For Carlos Prates, it's a chance to get a big win over somebody like Ian Garry and for Ian Machado Garry, he gets to step in there with a hot prospect right now. Someone that's knocking everybody out, someone that's a lot of fun, someone that likes to party, someone that does not give a sh*t what people think"

Check out 'The Count's' words below (2:20):

