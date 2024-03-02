Laura Sanko responds to fan speaking against women grappling with men

Laura Sanko recently posted footage of herself training with two male sparring partners, with the clip being shared on her Instagram page. While most of the comments were positive, one fan took it upon himself to express his belief that women should not grapple with men.

Check out Laura Sanko's training footage:

Naturally, Sanko, a woman and former professional mixed martial artist, responded. She was measured, reminding the fan of her experience while also clarifying that grappling with men is a non-issue with the right sparring partners willing to work according to the size difference.

"I spent 16 years grappling men you just need the right training partners and they need to work with you correctly depending on weight disparity"

A screenshot of Laura Sanko's response to a fan comment

Sanko retired from fighting after just one appearance at Invicta 4, where she submitted Cassie Robb in round two. The reason behind her transition from fighting in a cage to working as an analyst and commentator is two-fold. First, Sanko became pregnant around that time, temporarily halting her career.

Second, the lack of an atomweight division in the UFC meant she could never fight in MMA's premier organization, which clashed with her goals in the sport. Since then, she has gone on to become one of the most recognizable faces at the UFC's analysts desk.

She also made history by becoming the second woman since Kathy Long, who commentated at UFC 1, to become a color commentator in the promotion, making her broadcast booth debut at UFC Fight Night and her pay-per-view debut at UFC 293.

Laura Sanko's praise for Shavkat Rakhmonov became an internet meme

Undefeated welterweight sensation Shavkat Rakhmonov has set the UFC alight with his dominance inside the octagon. He has finished all 18 of his opponents, and Laura Sanko is among those who took notice, speaking glowingly of him. Fans, however, took her words and created a humorous narrative.

Expand Tweet

She was said to have a crush on Rakhmonov, which she quickly denied, clarifying that she was only praising 'The Nomad' for his skills as a fighter. Nevertheless, it hasn't stopped fans from turning the situation into a meme.