Laura Sanko shares "quarterly thirst trap" while stuck in a snow storm, fans react - "12 on a 10 scale"

Fans have reacted to Laura Sanko sharing a "thirst trap" video of herself while being stuck in a snowstorm.

Laura Sanko is currently one of the UFC’s most recognizable faces. She is a former professional fighter and regularly appears on ESPN as an analyst for the promotion.

Moreover, Sanko also became UFC's first-ever female color commentator of the modern era at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivak in 2023 and later made her pay-per-view debut at UFC 293 in Australia. During her time in the world's top MMA promotion, she has also built a massive fan following.

Boasting over 400k followers on her Instagram account, Sanko is often met with a lot of admiration on social media. The same happened recently when she uploaded a video of herself while stuck in a snowstorm. She captioned the post:

"We are stuck here for another 48 hours…but we have a case of Happy Dad and a hot tub and we will eventually get home. Guess I’ll post my quarterly thirst trap."

Reacting to Sanko's "quarterly thirst trap," fans were quick to flood the comments section of her post. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"Lol she's a 12 on a 10 scale"

"I just fell to my knees in a Target parking lot"

"Laura Sanko with all due respect: Wow"

Laura Sanko reacts to being the first female commentator in modern UFC history

As mentioned earlier, Laura Sanko became the promotion's first-ever female commentator in the ZUFFA era. Speaking about the same during a media interview at the Fighters Only World MMA Awards, Sanko revealed what the unique achievement meant for her.

Revealing that it was a "surreal" moment for her, Sanko said:

"It's hard to encapsulate what that means, honestly. To became the first female commentator since UFC 1, was a goal of mine for a very, very long and so it's almost surreal to stand here, having achieved it, to be honest, because last year, when I was walking on this red carpet it was not a reality and now it is. So it is kind of interesting to be here, full circle... It feels good to represent the woman who loves this sport so much."

