Laura Sanko, who once "very briefly dated the son of a mega church pastor," reacts after Joe Rogan shouts out HBO show 'The Righteous Gemstones'

By Souvik Roy
Modified Apr 01, 2025 04:06 GMT
Laura Sanko supports Joe Rogan
Laura Sanko (right) concurs with Joe Rogan's (left) views on 'The Righteous Gemstones' on account of her personal experience. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Joe Rogan recently expressed appreciation for the HBO show 'The Righteous Gemstones.' Fellow UFC commentator Laura Sanko concurred with Rogan, citing her personal experience.

'The Righteous Gemstones' is an HBO series starring Danny McBride, Adam DeVine, and Edi Patterson, among others. It follows a South Carolina-based family of televangelists and megachurch pastors led by widowed patriarch Eli Gemstone, who, along with his immature adult children, Jesse, Judy, and Kelvin, lead opulent lives funded by the church.

Commending the series, Rogan wrote on Instagram:

"The Righteous Gemstones is one of the funniest shows of all time. Just started watching it a few weeks ago, and holy shit (no pun intended) is it good."
Check out Joe Rogan's post below:

Sanko backed Rogan's take in the above post's comments section. She also mentioned her brief experience of dating the son of a mega church pastor during her high school days. The former fighter-turned-analyst commented:

"It’s fantastic. As someone who very briefly dated the son of a mega church pastor when I was in high school…can confirm 😂😂😂"
Laura Sanko&#039;s reaction to Joe Rogan&#039;s Instagram post. [Image Courtesy: @joerogan on Instagram]
Laura Sanko's reaction to Joe Rogan's Instagram post. [Image Courtesy: @joerogan on Instagram]

Joe Rogan appreciates Jon Stewart's return to 'The Daily Show'

'The Daily Show' was hosted by Jon Stewart from 1999 to 2015 and was a staple of American television, offering a hilarious and informative blend of news and comedy. Stewart announced his retirement from hosting 'The Daily Show' nearly a decade ago, but he recently returned to the series, much to the delight of Joe Rogan.

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience with guest fellow comedian Michael Kosta, Rogan said:

"I’m so happy he’s [Jon Stewart is] back at 'The Daily Show.' I’m so happy that he makes fun of everything, and I’m so happy that he still makes d**k jokes."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

youtube-cover

Edited by C. Naik
हिन्दी