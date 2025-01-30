Layla Anna-Lee reacts to Ian Machado Garry launching "The Future Diamond" gym chain

Layla Anna-Lee, the wife of UFC star Ian Machado Garry, shared her excitement as he announced the launch of his new gym chain, The Future Diamond. In an Instagram story, she revealed they had been working quietly behind the scenes on this ambitious project. Her post highlighted the dedication and effort that went into bringing this vision to life.

Taking it to her Instagram stories, Anna-Lee said:

"Today we are launching The Future Diamond and I'm so excited about this. We've been working quietly behind the scenes on this BIG project. You will see some wonderful announcements all week.''

Screenshot of Layla Anna Lee's Instagram Story

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Making the announcement, Garry described The Future Diamond as the "Michelin Star of gyms," setting a new benchmark for elite training facilities. He emphasized that the gym is designed to meet the highest standards, ensuring that professional athletes will enjoy working out there. Garry's vision aims to create a world-class environment that blends luxury with top-tier performance training.

Trending

Check out Ian Machado Garry's Instagram reel below:

Charles Oliveira praises Ian Machado Garry's "great guy" image and disputes the "bad boy" narrative

Ian Machado Garry notably joined the Chute Boxe gym after separating from his former team and feuding with Leon Edwards. The Brazilian gym embraced Machado Garry, who has since expressed gratitude toward them and highlighted that he represents both Brazil and his native Ireland.

In a surprising turn of events in the MMA world, Charles Oliveira has stepped up to defend Garry, calling him a 'great guy' and pushing back against the widespread portrayal of Garry as the sport's latest 'bad boy'. Oliveira’s support comes amid ongoing controversy and intense public scrutiny surrounding Garry's behavior inside and outside the octagon.

Oliviera said:

"And one thing that I said about Ian Garry is like... They think he's a bad boy. I took him to his house. So I see how humble he was and everything. I said that 'Ian Garry is actually a great guy.'"

Check out Charles Oliviera's comments on the video below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.