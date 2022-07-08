“That was totally cool to me” - Lea Bivins talks about experience training with Victoria Lee

ONE newcomer Lea Bivins credits her MMA success to the famous Lee family of ONE Championship. She especially values her training experience with 18-year-old ONE prodigy, Victoria Lee.

The 19-year-old American prospect is scheduled to make her professional MMA debut against India’s Zeba Bano at ONE 159 on July 22 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

'Full Moon' Bivins thanks her friend Victoria Lee for her unrelenting support ever since they met at a youth MMA tournament in 2019.

Lea Bivins told ONE Championship:

“Me, Victoria, and some of her other United MMA teammates were all on the team [for the World Championships]. So that’s where that bond and friendship came from. We both placed that year as well. And it’s grown into an amazing friendship.”

Having followed the Lee family for years, Bivins knew she wanted to be just like them. WIth the help of Victoria 'The Prodigy' Lee, the jiu-jitsu purple belt is taking every step she needs in order to become a more complete fighter.

She continued:

“Victoria helped me a lot with everything, just becoming a more well-rounded fighter, seeing a different fight camp. Getting taken out of my own home gym and going to a different gym for a different training, that was totally cool to me.”

Lea Bivins on witnessing Victoria Lee’s fast-paced training camp

Lea Bivins was privy to Victoria Lee’s fast paced training camp when 'The Prodigy' was preparing to make her ONE debut.

The jiu-jitsu phenom told ONE Championship in an interview how honored she was to have the opportunity to observe her United MMA teammate work in a fast-paced training camp.

Bivins said:

“I got to go out there for Victoria’s first pro fight camp. It was amazing, and I was so blessed to even have that type of opportunity. Angela, Christian, Victoria, even Adrian, their youngest brother, they’re all amazing. And to see another martial arts family just like mine that trains even harder? They push at a different pace at that gym, definitely. And you can see that when they go out and fight."

Taking mental notes on how to become a successful mixed martial artist, the American prospect hopes to imitate the Lee's family work dynamic. Lea Bivins feels empowered to work harder than the average fighter to reach the same level of competitiveness:

“It was amazing to see her professional fight camp, and being able to come back to my home gym knowing the level and the pace I should be pushing to go out there and compete with some of the best in the world.”

