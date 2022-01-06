“I have put my whole heart into training to win this fight” - Leandro Ataides ready for clash against legendary Yushin Okami

Over the past couple of years, Leandro Ataides has had some tough outings. He faced Reinier de Ridder right before de Ridder became the ONE middleweight world champion. Ataides also took on Aung La Nsang just after Nsang lost the world title.

Ataidas was up against quality opposition in those fights but ended up on the losing side. In a recent interview with ONE Championship, the hulking Brazilian didn’t seem discouraged by the setbacks, as he looked at them positively.

“You never lose; you always learn. So I worked on the mistakes I made. Now’s the time to try them out – watch the next fight and see how everything has worked.”

The next fight will come soon as ‘Wolf’ will take on Japanese MMA legend Yushin ‘Thunder’ Okami at ONE: Heavy Hitters on January 14.

‘Thunder’ has collected an unreal 36 wins against just 11 losses in various promotions around the globe before joining ONE Championship in 2019.

His impressive resume doesn’t seem to faze Leandro Ataides though, as the 35-year-old believes that it only gives him a better chance at controlling his fate as far as the world title goes.

“If I beat Okami, I will probably be the second or third contender in the division. I have put my whole heart into training to win this fight.”

Leandro Ataides 'honored' to share the stage with Yushin Okami

Leandro Ataides hails from Brazil, home to some of the most world-renowned fighters in combat sports. A few Brazilians have also shared the stage with Okami over a career that has spanned almost two decades.

This only adds to the prestige of the opponent Leandro Ataides has to face and gives this lead card matchup a big fight feel.

“He’s a legend who has fought with the biggest names from Brazil. So for me, it’s going to be a big honor. I really respect him, so I’m excited to fight him – I can’t wait for the day to come.”

As accomplished as Okami may be, Leandro Ataides is no slouch himself.

He has a proven ability to dominate in stretches, having started his career with eight straight victories over various promotions. He has also shown resilience in bouncing back from a string of losses and creating momentum for himself by winning consecutive matches.

For his upcoming bout, Ataides looks confident that he will get to start the year right and build momentum for another world title run.

“I can win this fight. I feel really positive inside because I have improved myself, and I will do my best.”

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim