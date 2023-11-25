“Learn how to be a f***ing man” - Sean Strickland lashes out at Ian Garry for allegedly threatening to sue over comments about his partner

Sean Strickland recently sounded off on Ian Garry after the Irishman contacted the UFC middleweight champion and threatened to sue. It appears Garry wasn't pleased to see Strickland make untoward comments about his wife on social media and feed into the narrative that she lured him into marrying her.

Earlier this week, it came to light that Garry's wife, English presenter Layla Anna-Lee, authored a book titled 'How to be a WAG,' which is centered around guiding females on how to secure relationships with professional athletes. This caused a huge stir among fans, who began questioning the authenticity of Garry's marriage.

Sean Strickland, who's among the most outspoken fighters on the UFC roster, also took the opportunity to share his thoughts on the situation. 'Tarzan' initially posted a tweet calling Anna-Lee a "succubus" and wrote:

"You know I never talk about a fighters girls but f**k. I almost feel bad for Ian Garry at this point. Bro, your girl is a succubus. :/ Sorry, bro, it happens to us all once. You got played...... #wag hope you have a good prenup."

It seems Ian Garry wasn't happy about Strickland's tweet and asked the UFC middleweight champion to take the tweet down. During their textual conversation, Garry threatened to sue Strickland for harassment and defamation. This prompted 'Tarzan' to post chat screenshots and blast Garry's sensitivity. He tweeted:

"You put a man's mug shot on a shirt to shame him, and then you say you're going to sue me?!?! Learn how to be a f**king man. Were you born without a b*ll sack, or did your wife remove them? Coward. Utter f**king coward."

Ian Garry confident about finishing Vincente Luque at UFC 296

Ian Garry recently weighed in on his upcoming assignment against welterweight veteran Vincente Luque. The Irishman confidently stated that he was ready for the challenge and predicted a strong finish.

Garry and Luque are set to fight at UFC 296 on December 16 in Las Vegas. The pay-per-view event will be headlined by a welterweight title fight between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington.

In an interview on The Energized Show, Ian Garry promised to put on a show and said:

"I have a different wavelength, a different understanding of the way fighting works... And I can go in there and manipulate and manhandle people in any way, shape, or form that I want to because I’m much better than them... Dec. 16, stay tuned, be ready, because I’m going to go out there, and I’m going to finish Vicente Luque whatever way I want."

Catch Garry's comments below (11:35):