"Least I can do" - Max Holloway shows incredible gesture for The Korean Zombie after fan stole retirement glove

Max Holloway recently showed The Korean Zombie some love by sending the South Korean fighter his gloves from their fight at UFC Singapore.

'TKZ' had one of his gloves stolen by a fan during his final walk-out after their last fight, and he voiced his misery about losing the retirement glove during his post-fight interviews.

In his last professional fight, The Korean Zombie, real name Chan Sung Jung, was knocked out by Holloway in the third round of their UFC Singapore headliner. After the fight, 'TKZ' threw one of his gloves into the crowd as he walked out. However, it seems his compatriot caught the glove and promised to return it whenever he's back in the USA.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, his second glove is still missing. Despite several calls for its return, the former featherweight title challenger couldn't get it back.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, The Korean Zombie revealed how Max Holloway heard about his plight and sent him the pair of gloves he wore at UFC Singapore. 'Blessed' also reached out to 'TKZ' on Instagram, writing:

"Just reaching out to ask if you would want my gloves from the fight brother... Just let me know where to send it... that's the least I can do for you, legend."

Watch from the 2:24 mark onwards:

The video also shows Holloway's heartwarming present wrapped nicely among other gifts. 'TKZ' later described how touched he was by Holloway's gesture and heaped praise on the Hawaii native for being so incredibly considerate of his feelings.

The Korean Zombie returns Max Holloway's favor by donating $20,000 to Maui Food Bank in Hawaii

It's clear that there's nothing but love and respect between The Korean Zombie and Max Holloway.

After 'TKZ' received Holloway's gloves from their fight as a replacement for his own stolen gloves, the South Korean fighter graciously returned the favor by donating $20,000 to the Maui Food Bank in Hawaii, after the island was recently ravaged by wildfires.

In the same video, The Korean Zombie expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards Holloway and called fellow South Koreans to join him in helping the people of Hawaii. He said:

"Seeing Max show love and respect after the fight literally made me feel kind of blessed that Max was my last opponent. I mean, up until the very last moment, he’s making me emotional."

He added:

"As soon as I received these gloves, I really wanted to give something back to Max. I got to know a charity organization that works with Max and decided to make a donation to that organization. I donated $20,000."