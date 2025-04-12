"Leave Volk alone" - UFC Hall of Famer slams Colby Covington for shading Alexander Volkanovski ahead of UFC 314

Alexander Volkanovski is scheduled to face Diego Lopes in the main event of UFC 314. Ahead of the fight, UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington threw shade at Volkanovski and predicted Lopes to win the title. UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping gave his reaction to Covington's comments and praised Volkanovski for his drive to become a two-time champion.

Volkanovski had a successful first stint as champion, where he made five successful title defenses. The Australian was hoping for a rematch against Ilia Topuria, but the Spaniard vacated the title and moved up to lightweight. Volkanovski has the chance to become a two-time featherweight champion on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Covington picked Lopes to win and asserted that Volkanovski is only fighting for money and has his mindset on other things. Responding to Covington's comments, Bisping said:

"I'm not sure why Colby Coington is talking mad about him [Volkanovski]. There's a video of Covington, he's talking about Volkanovski. He says that he thinks he's going to lose, that he's already set his legacy, that he's only showing up for a payday and that the man wants another child, because he wants a son because he's got three daughters. He's got another one on the way he's got a lot of mouths to feed, he's here fighting for the wrong reasons."

He added:

"I'm not sure what Colby Covington's doing. He's just talking for the sake of talking. Maybe he's just being Colby Covington. Maybe he's trying to sell whatever product he was trying to talk about in that video the betting website or whatever it was. Just trying to get clicks trying to get views. Sometimes that's going to backfire. Sometimes that's going to bite you in the ass. Volkanovski is a class act. Everybody loves this guy. Leave Volk alone"

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below (4:00):

Colby Covington praises Robbie Lawler ahead of UFC Hall of Fame induction

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington praised former opponent Robbie Lawler for getting inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Lawler was announced as an inductee into the 2025 class for his lengthy and incredible UFC career. Speaking to Submission Radio, Covington said:

"There's not a more deserving guy for the Hall of Fame than Robbie Lawler. He's a first ballot Hall of Famer. He's had a big impact on my life. When I first got to Florida, we were training together, he was showing me little tips, I was helping him out with wrestling and we became good friends. So, I respect Robbie so much. He's the one guy in my career I didn't want to fight. I tried to avoid him at all costs... I love Robbie. Robbie's such a great guy."

Check out Colby Covington's comments below (19:30):

About the author Dabeer Shah A B. Tech in electrical engineering, Dabeer began his professional career in 2022 with Vairuhl LLC. Dabeer turned into an MMA fan after watching Nick Diaz’s one-round barnburner with Paul Daley in Strikeforce in 2011. His favorite fighter is Tony Ferguson, whom Dabeer loves for his skills and personality. However, ‘El Cucuy’ does not figure in his top-five MMA fighters of all time, with Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov making that list.

Dabeer is of the opinion that MMA has supplanted boxing as the world’s premier combat sport, though he feels that UFC fighters in general are underpaid. This diehard MMA fan also believes that titles should not change hands by disqualification.

Someone who keeps himself immersed in the sport at all times, Dabeer likes to use his knowledge and writing skills to create accurate and relevant information that provides value to the readers. His hobbies are playing football and reading books. Know More

