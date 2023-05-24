Lebron James finds unexpected ally in UFC middleweight star following LA Lakers’ crushing defeat

UFC middleweight star Derek Brunson took to social media to give his opinions on Lebron James' status amongst NBA greats following the Los Angeles Lakers' defeat to the Denver Nuggets.

The Denver Nuggest beat the Lakers in 4 games straight, winning 132-126, 108-103, 119-108 and 113-111, eliminating them from the NBA playoffs and moving on to the finals, where they will face either the Boston Celtics, or the Miami Heat.

After the game, many questioned Lebron James' status as the GOAT of basketball, and one individual who rose to defend the Lakers superstar was Derek Brunson.

Posting on his official Facebook page, Brunson shared the following post, with the caption:

"Before y'all start on Lebron, here you go"

Derek Brunson compared Lebron James' 2023 results to similar runs by Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, both considered to be in the GOAT conversation, and in many people's eyes, leading it. Specifically, he pointed out Jordan's losses in '86 and '87, and Bryant's losses in '98, '99 and 2011.

Although he didn't give a clear answer as to who he thinks the GOAT truly is, his reaction may indicate that he leans towards Lebron James.

Derek Brunson supports Lebron James, is yet to announce a UFC comeback

Derek Brunson has been very active on Twitter recently, and has shared a ton of content revolving around basketball and of course, betting on the games.

Most recently, he took to twitter to back up his Facebook post, praising Lebron James. He tweeted:

"Don’t blame Lebron . Denver is by far the best team in the NBA . They’re loaded 1-5 and a bench !!!! #NBA"

He has also stayed active within the MMA community, and was seen in the crowd at UFC Charlotte, which took place in his home state of North Carolina. Brunson tweeted:

"Not fighting on the card today . But love when the UFC comes to my home state North Carolina, born and raised . What a dope card it’s been !"

He announced his retirement from MMA following his loss to Dricus DuPlessis earlier this year. He is yet to go back on his word and announce a comeback fight. As things stand, it looks like the fan-favorite Brunson is well and truly retired.

