"Lee is a fireball" - Fans mightily impressed with Adrian Lee's explosive ONE Championship debut at ONE 167

Adrian Lee has officially announced his arrival at the world's largest martial arts organization by beating Antonio Mammarella via second-round submission in their lightweight MMA match at ONE 167 last weekend inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Coincidentally, it was also Lee's first professional fight after stacking the accolades during his amateur career. Highlights of his maiden fight inside the Circle were posted by ONE Championship on YouTube, and they wrote the video's description with:

"Singaporean-American prodigy Adrian Lee followed in the footsteps of his famous siblings with a dominant professional MMA debut against Italian warrior Antonio Mammarella at ONE 167! What's next for the 18-year-old?"

Trending

The youngest member of the famed Lee family has successfully kicked off his ONE Championship journey with a rear-naked choke finish. Because of this incredible dominance, fans were understandably hyped about him, as users @shadownaught, @sinister7707, @painhub8108, and @AustinSamson1999 commented on the video with:

"At the final bell other dude looked like he just realized he misunderstood the assignment. Lee is a fireball, amazing!"

"Damn I was wondering who this kid was. Turns out he's the youngest Lee siblings. Great ground technique in that family."

"Adrian lee vs. Kade Ruotolo will be an interesting fight"

"God this family is something special man, this kids gonna be the future champ of this division and I honestly feel bad for others in this division cuz they ain't gonna be ready for that smoke 😭 🙌"

Screenshot of fans' comments

Adrian Lee bagged the $50,000 bonus and wants to replicate the success of his older siblings

Due to this fantastic performance by 'The Phenom,' he not only picked up his first professional career but was also one of the recipients of the $50,000 bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, along with Mikey Musumeci and Kade Ruotolo.

Furthermore, he has set himself up as the next big star under the promotion and looks to become a world champion just like his older siblings, Angela and Christian.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE 167 via the free event replay.