“Legendary battle” - Fans feel the sheer aura of combat sports legends Eduard Folayang, John Wayne Parr in Singapore showdown

The phrase "you can't put a good man down" is often used to describe resilience in the face of adversity. Few moments in combat sports exemplify that better than when Filipino MMA superstar Eduard Folayang squared off against Australian striking legend John Wayne Parr.

Their clash took place at ONE X in March 2022, where they battled in a lightweight Muay Thai super-fight before a raucous crowd at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

For three grueling rounds, both competitors traded heavy artillery inside the circle, unleashing devastating strikes while donning four-ounce, open-fingered gloves.

Swollen cheekbones, blood-soaked fight trunks, and beads of sweat dripping from their brows painted a vivid picture of the war they had endured.

Folayang, a former ONE lightweight MMA world champion, set the tone early with his signature wushu-based offense, relentlessly pressuring Parr across the cage. The Australian veteran struggled to fend off the Filipino’s spinning attacks, often finding himself a step behind.

'The Landslide' had the crowd roaring in the second round when he sent 'The Gunslinger' crashing to the canvas with a thunderous overhand right.

Parr, however, showed the heart of a true warrior. In the final round, he turned the tide, stunning Folayang and forcing him on the defensive.

But as the Aussie swung wildly in pursuit of a finish, the Lions Nation MMA co-founder dug deep, regaining his composure before halting Parr’s momentum with a crisp right cross in the closing moments of the bout.

When the dust settled, all three judges at cageside awarded Folayang the well-earned unanimous decision.

With highlights of the electrifying contest recently resurfacing on ONE Championship’s YouTube, fans continue to marvel at the sheer grit and heart both men displayed:

Eduard Folayang runs it back with Shinya Aoki at ONE 172

Now, Eduard Folayang braces for yet another legendary encounter. On March 23 at ONE 172, he will face longtime rival Shinya Aoki for the fourth time in a lightweight MMA showdown at the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Fans can catch all the action live on pay-per-view via watch.onefc.com.

Watch Eduard Folayang's interview on The MMA Superfan below:

