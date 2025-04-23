Legendary Nong-O down for a megafight with Superlek in Muay Thai or kickboxing: “Try to get that belt”

Nong-O Hama has love and respect for his fellow Thai warrior Superlek Kiatmoo9. Then again, the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion knows to separate business from personal relationships, especially if there's 26 pounds of gold on the line.

That said, Nong-O wouldn't say no to an opportunity to trade leather with 'The Kicking Machine.' The 38-year-old legend's desire to test himself with the pound-for-pound best striker is so intense that he's even willing to do it on two different rulesets.

The Evolve MMA standout told Sportskeeda MMA in a recent interview:

"For the flyweight Muay Thai belt? Anyone, I’ll fight anyone. Maybe Superlek? Yeah, I can fight him. Maybe Superlek. Maybe kickboxing also, I want to try to get that belt."

The vacant flyweight Muay Thai throne remains open for the taking, and Nong-O thinks the second-ranked contender Superlek would be a worthy adversary.

Nong-O also wouldn't mind hopping over to kickboxing and challenging Superlek for his flyweight kickboxing crown if given the opportunity.

But before he can set up a megafight with Superlek, Nong-O must first get past another Thai technician this coming May 2.

Nong-O will run it back with Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in the curtain closer of ONE Fight Night 31 inside the hallowed grounds of Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium.

Nong-O surprised by Kongthoranee's underrated clinch game

Nong-O looked good in his flyweight Muay Thai debut against Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 28 last February. Still, the former bantamweight Muay Thai kingpin saw himself on the short end of a razor-close split decision verdict.

The 38-year-old veteran admitted he got caught off guard by the third-ranked contender's strong clinch game, which may have played a factor in his defeat.

"Last fight, I fought him. I did little bit clinching, but he was really strong there. So I trained my power and how to implement pressure better for my upcoming fight," he told Sportskeeda MMA.

Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 31 free as it happens live in US Primetime

