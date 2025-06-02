"Legendary" - UFC fans celebrate a stacked June line-up featuring Ilia Topuria, Merab Dvalishvili, and other fan favorites

UFC fans reacted to the strong line-up of fights scheduled for the month. June is shaping up as an exciting month with four events scheduled, including two pay-per-view events, one of which will conclude the International Fight Week 2025.

Recently, popular MMA content page @happyPunch shared a graphic showcasing some of the most anticipated fights of the month, including Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley and Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira, among others.

Check out @HappyPunch's post on X below:

In recent times, there have been growing concerns about the quality of UFC events, particularly those scheduled for the UFC Apex facility. Fans took to the comments section and shared their thoughts on the June line-up of fights.

Most fans praised the fights, which will involve several top contenders, former and current champions, as well as rising names. However, a few implied that the reactions show that MMA fans have been conditioned to expect less in terms of elite match-ups in the UFC.

One fan wrote:

"Legendary line-up."

Another fan commented:

"And NO Apex! Lfg!"

Check out more fan reactions below:

What is the UFC's event schedule for June?

The UFC will kick off June with the UFC 316 pay-per-view event, scheduled for June 7 in Newark, New Jersey. A bantamweight title fight rematch between champion Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley will headline the event.

Two-time women's bantamweight champion Julianna Pena will attempt her first title defence against Kayla Harrison in the co-main event. Meanwhile, former Bellator star Patchy Mix will make his UFC debut against Mario Bautista on the undercard.

At UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs. Usman, streaking welterweight contender Joaquin Buckley will face the toughest test of his career thus far, as he takes on former champion Kamaru Usman to further his quest for a UFC title shot.

Former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas will face Miranda Maverick in the co-headlining bout of the event.

Showcasing its global reach, the UFC will head over to Azerbaijan for its maiden event in the country on June 21. Titled UFC Fight Night: Hill vs. Rountree Jr., the event will feature a five-round light heavyweight fight between former champion Jamahal Hill and former title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr. in the headlining slot.

Surging lightweight contender Ignacio Bahamondes will face Azerbaijan's own Rafael Fiziev in the co-main event.

The month will conclude with the UFC 317 pay-per-view event, which will headline the International Fight Week 2025. The event is scheduled for June 28 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. A vacant lightweight title fight between former champions Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira will serve as the main event.

Meanwhile, dominant flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja will attempt his fourth title defence against City Kickboxing standout Kai Kara-France.

