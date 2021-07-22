"No one saw it coming" - KSI explains why he thought Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather would never happen

Popular British YouTuber KSI initially thought the fight between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather would never happen.

After the bout was pushed back, KSI was convinced that the fight wouldn't be rearranged and wasn't expecting it to ever materialize.

During his conversation on the Impaulsive podcast with Logan Paul and George Janko, KSI explained why he thought Paul wouldn't enter the squared circle with Mayweather.

the odds can be beat pic.twitter.com/XRmNiy6DbG — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) June 7, 2021

"I didn't think it was ever gonna happen. I looked it, I was like, there's no way this fight is ever happening. When it got pushed back I was like, 'There it is'."

KSI added that no one saw it coming and the Englishman himself didn't think Paul would get the opportunity to face the 50-0 boxing legend.

The idea of the fight itself was quite ridiculous to KSI, but 'The Maverick' eventually found himself standing across the ring from the unbeaten Mayweather after all.

"Bro, it's like, no one, legit no one saw it coming. Bro I didn't see it coming, it was f***ed. I was like, there's no way, there's no way, it's ridiculous, you can't fight Mayweather. You can't, you're a YouTuber, you're Logan Paul, and then it's happening. Holy f**k, he's done it."

KSI is aiming to make his return to the boxing ring

Since his rematch against Logan Paul, KSI hasn't competed in the world of boxing. The two popular YouTubers have faced each other on two occasions, with the first fight ending in a draw and the second ending in favor of KSI.

The British YouTuber and Rapper has made it known that he wants to face Logan's younger brother Jake Paul. However, KSI wants to test himself against fellow influencer Austin McBroom first, in order to strike fear into 'The Problem Child' before facing him in a boxing match.

It remains to be seen when KSI will return to the boxing ring. As things stand, he is focusing on his musical career after the recent release of his second studio album.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul will be facing former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on August 29.

