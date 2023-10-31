"Legit terrorists" - USADA accused of coercing UFC fighter to miss work over non-negotiable sample collection demand, fans outraged

The UFC is set to part ways with the United States Anti-Doping Agency, better known as USADA, at the end of the year. Despite this, fighters continue to voice their displeasure with the practices of the testing agency. Cody Gibson, who received a contract despite losing The Ultimate Fighter 31 final to Brad Katona, became the latest fighter to call out the testing agency.

'The Renegade' took to Twitter, stating:

"USADA showed up at my house as I was leaving for work today. Told them I had to get to work but they insisted I give them a sample. Ended up having to call in and miss first period. 🤦‍♂️"

Fans also shared their displeasure with USADA. @surgicalsjcchs labeled the testing agency as terrorists, claiming:

"@usantidoping I hope you lost millions from losing the UFC and never get as big a client again. Legit terrorists."

@JakeNoeckerMMA questioned what would happen if Gibson refused the test since the two companies are parting ways:

"Legitimate question: Since their contract is up in a couple months, what would’ve been the repercussions if you refused? Is the worst that could happen they suspend you for the remainder of their contract?"

@KossakTier claimed that the testing agency could be out for revenge:

"wtf, it's like USADA is trying to get revenge now"

@the3els suggested that Gibson should have blown USADA off:

"Should've told em "you guys aren't even gonna be the UFC's doping contractor in a minute so idc what you say""

@BiscoBisco411 placed the blame on the UFC:

"The real problem here is that you can't make a living from the UFC, who coincidentally are the ones that hired USADA to do this shit in the first place."

@turtl301 asked if Gibson followed Nate Diaz's lead:

"Did you do it Nate Diaz style on camera to make them feel really uncomfortable? 😆"

@Jin__D suggested that Gibson should have invited them to school:

"Should've told them to come and watch you teach till you needed to pee"

Why are the UFC and USADA parting ways?

USADA announced their decision to part ways with the UFC at the end of 2023 following a disagreement regarding Conor McGregor's return. The mixed martial arts promotion wanted an exemption to be granted to 'The Notorious', however, the testing agency was adamant that he waited the required six months.

Following the decision, USADA released a statement that read, in part:

"Unfortunately, we do not currently know whether the UFC will ultimately honor the six-month or longer requirement because, as of January 1, 2024, USADA will no longer be involved with the UFC Anti-Doping Program. Despite a positive and productive meeting about a contract renewal in May 2023, the UFC did an about-face and informed USADA on Monday, October 9, that it was going in a different direction."

Following the split, the UFC will bring on Drug Free Sport International to handle their testing. It also remains unclear when McGregor will make his return to the octagon.