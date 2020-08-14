Leo Pinto and Mehdi Zatout might just steal the show at ‘ONE: NO SURRENDER II’

Two of the world’s finest bantamweight strikers will meet in the ONE ring this Friday, 14 August, at ONE: NO SURRENDER II.

Leo Pinto and Mehdi “Diamond Heart” Zatout will co-headline the event in a ONE Super Series kickboxing duel.

Both fighters will have a lot on the line, so fans can expect them to come out swinging hard and fast.

Pinto debuted in ONE this past January at ONE: A NEW TOMORROW, where he lost to Adam Noi – who also happens to be a student of Zatout's.

Now, the Frenchman gets a chance to settle that score while proving his first loss was just a fluke.

For his part, Zatout will aim to continue his winning ways in The Home Of Martial Arts.

Fans last saw the Algerian in action on the same night Pinto lost against Noi. In his match, “Diamond Heart” won a razor-thin split decision over Han Zi Hao.

Both athletes competing at ONE: NO SURRENDER II are known for their striking prowess. Pinto was named the 2010 Lumpinee Stadium Fighter Of The Year and Zatout is a multiple-time World Champion.

If Pinto earns the win on Friday, he will add his name to a pool of up-and-coming bantamweight kickboxers in the organization.

But if “Diamond Heart” scores the victory, he may find himself facing a top-five ranked ONE bantamweight kickboxer next.

With so much on the line, which fighter will emerge victorious?

