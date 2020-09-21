Leon Edwards calls out 'racist scumbag' Colby Covington for a fight in December

Leon Edwards hasn't fought in 2020 and from the look of things, he may involuntarily have to take the full year off. Leon Edwards was scheduled to face Tyron Woodley at UFC London in March, but COVID-19 forced the British fighter to withdraw and he hasn't been re-booked since then.

One of the major problems that Edwards is facing is the fact that none of the top Welterweight contenders seem interested in mixing it up inside the Octagon with him. Edwards may not have the most flashy and explosive style of fighting, but he's technical and precise and can mix up his jiu-jitsu with his striking like no one else in the Welterweight division.

Colby Covington made various comments following his win over Tyron Woodley with regards to the Black Lives Matter organization - comments that were deemed as highly insensitive.

Leon Edwards hit back at Colby Covington and called him out for a fight this coming December:

Dont worry I'll take out the racist scumbag, December. Let's see if @ColbyCovMMA joins the "I won't fight Leon club" and goes running like the rest of them.@ufc @UFCEurope — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) September 20, 2020

Would Colby Covington take up Leon Edwards' offer?

There's only one incentive for Colby Covington to possibly face Leon Edwards and it's the fact that he's only fought once since losing to Kamaru Usman last December. Added to that, Kamaru Usman is expected to face Gilbert Burns for the UFC Welterweight title this coming December at UFC 256.

It would be logical for Colby Covington to take another fight since he didn't appear to take too much damage against Tyron Woodley. Beating a man who hasn't lost in nearly five years would also cement Colby Covington's place and would virtually guarantee a rematch if Kamaru Usman defeats Gilbert Burns.

Unfortunately for Leon Edwards, not many fighters seem interested in facing him despite his high-ranking status. Chael Sonnen described it as the lack of buzz that he's created for himself.