Leon Edwards expected to face a surprising opponent in November

Leon Edwards might be ranked #3 in the UFC Welterweight division and he might be on an 8-fight win streak, but that doesn't mean he's getting an immediate title shot. Leon Edwards was originally scheduled to face Tyron Woodley in London around March, but it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and travel issues for the Britisher.

Leon Edwards has been actively waiting for a new opponent and many suggested that after his loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 251, Jorge Masvidal would make for an ideal opponent. The two even have a history together after having gotten into a backstage brawl in London last year.

According to Yossi Benayoun of Memri Sports (the same person who broke the Brian Ortega-Korean Zombie story) stated that UFC is starting a Leon Edwards vs Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson fight for November.

Stephen Thompson will fight Leon Edwards in a 5 round main event in November, sources tell MemriSports™ #UFC pic.twitter.com/cKBKWmKA2I — Yossi Benayoun (@thenotoriousuI) September 2, 2020

This is an interesting match-up for Leon Edwards, whose most significant win to date is a unanimous decision victory over former UFC Lightweight Champion Rafael dos Anjos.

As for Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson, his last win was a great decision victory over Vicente Luque.

Is Stephen Thompson a step down for Leon Edwards?

Stephen Thompson is a former title challenger and is just one rank outside of the top five in Welterweight. The biggest problem that Leon Edwards has going for him is the fact that he only has one win over a top-ten opponent.

Benayoun also mentioned that an unofficial "four-man tournament" is happening, with Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley set to face off later this month. Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz 2 is expected to happen in early 2021 as well.

Unfortunately for Leon Edwards, it might be a long wait for him unless he picks up an emphatic win over Stephen Thompson. Wonderboy has only been finished once in his UFC career - by a knockout from Anthony Pettis.

Advertisement

Important to note amid calls of a title shot the UFC are very aware Edwards has only one top 10 win. If he gets past Thompson it's likely he'll need one more to fight for the belt. In the mean time Usman likely fights the winner of the mini tournament between Masvidal, Diaz (1/2) — Yossi Benayoun (@thenotoriousuI) September 3, 2020

Leon Edwards isn't one with excessive knockout power, but Stephen Thompson presents an extremely interesting fight for him.