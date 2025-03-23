Leon Edwards gets lectured by fans for "horrible" fight strategy against Sean Brady: "Low fight IQ and struggled under pressure"

Fans were disappointed with Leon Edwards' performance against Sean Brady in the main event of UFC London. Edwards has traditionally struggled to implement his game plan against strong wrestlers, and in this fight, he suffered a fourth-round submission defeat to Brady.

An MMA page, @DeliquentMMA, recently shared a video of Edwards attempting a takedown on Brady in Round 3 of their fight and questioned Edwards' decision to initiate a wrestling exchange:

"Please explain to me why Leon Edwards shot for a takedown against Sean Brady. #UFCLondon"

Edwards' attempted the takedown in Round 3, after Brady had already established his dominance in wrestling throughout the fight. As many had anticipated, Edwards' takedown attempt worked to the American's advantage, allowing him to gain the top position and deliver effective ground-and-pound strikes.

Fans took to the comments section to criticize Edwards for his strategic error, expressing their discontent in harsh terms.

One fan wrote:

"Coz Leon has always had low fight IQ and struggled under pressure. Hope he gets it together though.'

Another fan commented:

"This decision ranks right up there with Chael Sonnen's spinning back fist in the Anderson Silva rematch."

Fan reactions

Brady dominated most of the fight before forcing Edwards to tap to a tight guillotine choke at the 1:39 mark of Round 4. He outstruck the former champion 221-23 in total strikes and was successful with five of his seven takedown attempts. The judges had scored all three rounds of the fight in Brady's favour as well.

The UFC London loss marked a second consecutive defeat for Edwards. In his last outing at UFC 304, Edwards lost the welterweight title to Belal Muhammad by a unanimous decision defeat. Like his recent fight, wrestling played a crucial role in his previous loss as well.

