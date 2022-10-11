Leon Edwards next fight: When is the potential trilogy with Kamaru Usman likely to happen? 

Leon Edwards recently revealed the likely date and location for the potential trilogy fight against former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. 'Rocky' defeated Usman at UFC 278 in dramatic fashion to win the belt and aims to defend his new title in March next year in the United Kingdom.

Edwards spoke to TroopzTV and stated that he would only be interested in the third fight against Usman if the bout took place in the United Kingdom:

"It’s in Wembley, bro. We’re going back to the sites. I’m not going over [to the U.S.] now. I did my job. I went over to [Usman’s] backyard and took it off him, so now he has to come to my backyard. I’m not going over there again. It’s on my terms now. He has to come over here."

Edwards went on to speak about a potential date for the trilogy:

"They said early next year, March-ish. Early next year over here in the U.K. – the stadium show. I think they’re coming to Wembley because it’s probably cold in March. Maybe in Cardiff [Wales]."

Leon Edwards managed to defeat Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. The Englishman landed a perfectly timed head-kick late in the final round of the contest, a bout that he was set to lose on the scorecards.

It's clear that 'Rocky' wants to bring a major title fight to a United Kingdom-based stadium, mentioning both Cardiff and London as possible destinations for the contest.

How many rounds did Leon Edwards win during the UFC 278 welterweight title fight against Kamaru Usman?

Leon Edwards was going to lose on the judges' scorecards at UFC 278 before he landed a devastating head-kick in the fifth and final round of the title fight. All three judges saw the bout the same way, awarding 'Rocky' just one round during the contest.

The judges awarded Edwards the first five minutes, with Kamaru Usman winning all of the other rounds. The scorecards were 39-37 in favor of the Nigerian heading into the last round.

See the official UFC scorecards here:

The loss was only the second time Kamaru Usman had been beaten in professional MMA, losing for the first time against Jose Caceres in his second professional outing back in 2013. 'Rocky' and Usman are now tied, Usman defeated Edwards back in 2015 via unanimous decision.

