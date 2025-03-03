Leon Edwards reveals why he didn’t replace Shavkat Rakhmonov for Belal Muhammad fight, shares UFC’s title plans: "It would be weird"

Leon Edwards recently detailed why he couldn't fill in as Shavkat Rakhmonov's replacement to fight Belal Muhammad at UFC 315. Edwards also clarified how he intends to make his way to the title once more.

Edwards endured a crushing defeat in his last fight against Muhammad at UFC 304. His loss also took away the UFC welterweight title from him, along with ending his 12-fight win streak. However, Edwards' chance to revamp his winning run isn't far away as he has his next fight scheduled for March 22 against Sean Brady.

Muhammad's next fight is scheduled for UFC 315 against Jack Della Maddalena because of the pre-elected rival, Rakhmonov's, pullout following an injury.

A recent X update from @ChampRDS showcased Edwards' comment about why he couldn't step in as Rakhmonov's replacement to fight Muhammad for the title once more. Edwards said:

"Probably a couple of weeks before, I talked to the UFC. I was trying to step in [as Rakhmonov’s replacement] to fight Belal [at UFC 315]. But I knew [learnt] that they had sold London [promoted the UFC London card] around me. So it was difficult to take me off the card as it would be weird of Jack headlining the London card.

'Rocky' also mentioned that his road to the title goes through his next fight as the UFC allegedly views it as a "No. 1 contender" fight. He stated:

"I talked to the UFC, they told me that after this win - this [his next fight against Brady] is a No. 1 contender fight - whoever wins it fights for the title. When I win this, I’ll fight for the title. That’s my aim."

Robert Whittaker is eager to witness how Leon Edwards does in his next fight at UFC London

Robert Whittaker recently expressed disappointment about Leon Edwards' performance against Belal Muhammad at UFC 304. The former middleweight champ labeled it as a "bad" one.

In the latest episode of the MMArcade Podcast, Whittaker opined that Edwards would have to deal with a fighting style that resembles Muhammad's approach at UFC London. He said:

"I’m very curious to see Edwards’ comeback. He looked bad in his last fight [at UFC 304]. So, I’m very curious to see how he does against Sean Brady. Brady, you know, there are similarities with [between] him and Belal’s fight styles. We know how Sean’s approaching this fight - box-wrestling. [I want to see] what does Edwards look like against this game [style] the second time?"

Check out Robert Whittaker's comments from 20:28 on this link:

