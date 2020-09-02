Leon Edwards ridicules Jorge Masvidal after rumors of potential Nate Diaz rematch emerge

Leon Edwards is perhaps among the unluckiest fighters in the Welterweight division. It's been close to five years since he last suffered a defeat inside the Octagon - and when he did, it was to the reigning UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman.

Now on an eight-fight win streak, Leon Edwards is ranked No.3 in the Welterweight division. Leon Edwards was supposed to face Tyron Woodley in March 2020 in London, but the bout was canceled due to the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unfortunately for Leon Edwards, the division has moved forward without him. Gilbert Burns took his spot against Tyron Woodley in May and defeated him decisively, securing a title shot at UFC 251 before being removed due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Jorge Masvidal took his spot and the ultra-successful PPV saw Kamaru Usman once again dominate his opponent the way he always does. While Leon Edwards would make the most logical opponent for Jorge Masvidal, that's not what seems to be happening. News emerged that Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz 2 is in the works and this prompted a response from Leon Edwards:

“Could have fought number 3, yet chose to fight number 12. Eventually this p***y will fight me, I’m all for money fights but watching two journeymen go at it again when it wasn’t even competitive is a joke. And this is the “BMF,

Is UFC looking for a cash-grab over a logical match-up for Leon Edwards?

Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz would sell well solely due to the starpower of the two men, but the big question is whether it's a logical match-up to go with. Leon Edwards is ranked No.3 and would make the most sense as Jorge Masvidal's opponent.

Jorge Masvidal thoroughly dominated Nate Diaz for three full rounds before the doctor called a stop to the contest. From that standpoint, it doesn't make much sense for UFC to run it back - aside from the fact that it's a money fight. Leon Edwards is now without an opponent again and might just have to wait until December when Kamaru Usman faces Gilbert Burns to be declared as the next contender.

Leon Edwards hasn't fought since July 2019, where he dominated Rafael dos Anjos to a decision victory. Will the UFC finally give Leon Edwards his due.