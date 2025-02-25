"Leon after Usman 2 clears easily" - Fans react as Joe Rogan picks his favorite post-fight interview moment featuring one of the biggest stars in UFC

Joe Rogan has been the face of UFC commentary for over three decades now. Being the most famous UFC mic man for such a long time means he has interviewed thousands of fighters, mostly after their fights. To narrow down his favorite post-fight octagon interview might be an impossible task.

And yet, Rogan was able to name his all-time favorite post-fight octagon interview, which is the impassioned speech after knocking out his nemesis Alex Pereira at UFC 287 back in 2023. The KO win was monumental for Adesanya, who avenged three straight losses to Pereira from kickboxing to MMA - hence, the powerful speech.

MMA Orbit posted about Rogan's favorite post-fight interview on X, saying:

"Joe Rogan has revealed his favorite post-fight interview moment ever was Adesanya's speech following his UFC 287 knockout over Alex Pereira"

Fans inevitably chimed in on the conversation, with @starstruck_mma naming his favorite:

"Leon after Usman 2 clears easily, the emotion from that interview from a guy who people said was bad on the mic was unforgettable"

Meanwhile, @dubdubsmma said of Adesanya's speech:

"If your a fan of ufc and don’t get chills from that interview something is wrong with you"

Check out more comments below:

More comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @mma_orbit on X]

When Joe Rogan regretted interviewing Daniel Cormier at UFC 214

From his favorite post-fight interview to one of Joe Rogan's least favorite. Back in 2017 at UFC 214, Daniel Cormier initially lost his UFC light-heavyweight title fight via vicious TKO, courtesy of his bitter rival Jon Jones. Despite saying publicly that he'll never interview fighters after they've just been knocked out, Rogan broke his own rule and immediately interviewed a confused and emotional Cormier.

The post-fight interview became famous for Cormier's understandably emotional mood as he welled up in front of thousands of people. In a podcast episode featuring his close friend Eddie Bravo, Rogan talked about the mistake he made that night (1:43):

"So it was my idea to stop doing this [interviewing fighters post-KO] and the UFC agreed. So it's not like they said, 'we got to stop doing it'. I violated my own idea."

Rogan then recounted that he was in shock that his friend and colleague Cormier just got violently knocked out. The UFC commentator admitted that he didn't have the right mindset to make a sound decision at that moment.

Rogan said (4:09):

"I think Daniel [Cormier] was still trying to figure out why the fight was stopped... He'd just woken up. The he realized he got head kicked and then he was really sad and then he was really upset. And I went to go talk to him...He's turning to me and I have the microphone, I'm like, 'Why am I interviewing him after he got knocked out? What the f*ck is wrong with me"

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

