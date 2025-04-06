Lerone Murphy channels inner Muhammad Ali as he hits back at critics post UFC Vegas 105: "Why would I stay in the pocket with a power puncher?"

UFC featherweight contender Lerone Murphy defeated Josh Emmett in the main event of UFC Vegas 105. After his fight, Murphy hit back at his critics who labeled his style as boring.
Murphy avoided Emmett's power and used his reach to hit the American from the outside. Although Emmett landed takedowns, Murphy's volume of strikes proved to be the deciding factor in the judges scorecards.
Murphy quoted Muhammad Ali's famous one-liner in a post on X as he reviewed his performance at UFC Vegas 105. He wrote:
"Clinic! Real MMA fans will appreciate the technicality of that fight. That’s fight IQ. Punishing elbows in close, body kicks, neat footwork. Had him hurt a few times. Why would I stay in the pocket with a power puncher. Float like a butterfly sting like a bee baby."
Check out Lerone Murphy's post below:
Murphy made his UFC debut in 2019 against Zubaira Tukhogov, which ended in a draw. Since then, he has been on an eight-fight win streak.
Lerone Murphy wants to follow Ilia Topuria's footsteps
Undefeated UFC featherweight contender Lerone Murphy had expressed his desire to fight for the title with a win over Emmett.
'The Miracle' wants to follow the footsteps of former champion Ilia Topuria who also got a title shot with a win over Emmett.
Alexander Volkanovski will face Diego Lopes for the featherweight crown at UFC 314 and Murphy is eyeing the winner of that fight.
Ahead of his fight with Emmett, Murphy said:
"Ilia Topuria went on to fight for the title after Josh Emmett. For me, this is the No. 1 contender fight. Behind Lopes and Volkanovksi who are fighting the week after, I think this is the best fight in the division.I'm always gonna be me. I'm never gonna be fake. I could be fake and be an actor but I'm always gonna stick to what feels good for me. I'm just gonna let my fighting do the talking. Keep stacking up wins and surely after a bit, everyone would get behind me."
Check out Lerone Murphy's comments below: