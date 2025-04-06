  • home icon
Lerone Murphy fails to impress fans despite extending win streak to 16 at UFC Vegas 105: "Keep him off of my screen"

By Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
Modified Apr 06, 2025 06:09 GMT
Lerone Murphy (left) Josh Emmett (right) [Image courtesy: @ufc on X]
Lerone Murphy (left) Josh Emmett (right) [Image courtesy: @ufc on X]

With his win over Josh Emmett at UFC Vegas 105, Lerone Murphy improved his professional MMA record to a perfect 16-0. However, his performance received significant backlash from fans due to his conservative game plan.

Murphy, the No.10-ranked featherweight contender, faced No.8-ranked Emmett in the biggest fight of his career thus far. The Brit utilized his jab, versatile kicking arsenal and footwork to neutralize Emmett's aggressive style, ultimately securing a unanimous decision win.

The UFC shared fight photos on X, highlighting Murphy's undefeated professional MMA record in the caption:

"STILL UNDEFEATED. @LeroneMurphy is now 16-0 in his professional MMA career after #UFCVegas105"
Check out the UFC's post below:

Fans took to the comments section and criticized Murphy for the apparent lack of entertainment value in his performance.

One fan commented:

"Cool. Keep him off of my screen going forward please."

Another fan commented:

"Winner of the forty yard dash Hate this kind of fighter."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions
Fan reactions

At UFC Vegas 105, Murphy maintained control of the fight from early on. As Emmett tried to pressure Murphy, presumably to trap him against the cage and attempt to land a knockout shot or initiate takedown attempts, Murphy used his movement effectively to evade and continued to launch offense from a distance.

Emmett attempted to provoke Murphy into engaging in chaotic close-range exchanges by taunting him towards the end of the fight. However, the Brit did not abandon the game plan and maintained composure.

Although Murphy's approach helped him cruise to a comfortable victory, his performance lacked the chaotic or dominant moments that fans typically associate with MMA fights.

Despite the backlash, Murphy has now improved his UFC record to 7-0 with 1 Draw. In his last three fights, the 33-year-old has achieved victories against seasoned veterans of the sport, including Edson Barboza, Dan Ige and Josh Emmett.

Rajneesh Suhas Reddy

Rajneesh Suhas Reddy

Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport.

Edited by Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
