Lerone Murphy fails to impress fans despite extending win streak to 16 at UFC Vegas 105: "Keep him off of my screen"

With his win over Josh Emmett at UFC Vegas 105, Lerone Murphy improved his professional MMA record to a perfect 16-0. However, his performance received significant backlash from fans due to his conservative game plan.
Murphy, the No.10-ranked featherweight contender, faced No.8-ranked Emmett in the biggest fight of his career thus far. The Brit utilized his jab, versatile kicking arsenal and footwork to neutralize Emmett's aggressive style, ultimately securing a unanimous decision win.
The UFC shared fight photos on X, highlighting Murphy's undefeated professional MMA record in the caption:
"STILL UNDEFEATED. @LeroneMurphy is now 16-0 in his professional MMA career after #UFCVegas105"
Check out the UFC's post below:
Fans took to the comments section and criticized Murphy for the apparent lack of entertainment value in his performance.
One fan commented:
"Cool. Keep him off of my screen going forward please."
Another fan commented:
"Winner of the forty yard dash Hate this kind of fighter."
Check out more fan reactions below:
At UFC Vegas 105, Murphy maintained control of the fight from early on. As Emmett tried to pressure Murphy, presumably to trap him against the cage and attempt to land a knockout shot or initiate takedown attempts, Murphy used his movement effectively to evade and continued to launch offense from a distance.
Emmett attempted to provoke Murphy into engaging in chaotic close-range exchanges by taunting him towards the end of the fight. However, the Brit did not abandon the game plan and maintained composure.
Although Murphy's approach helped him cruise to a comfortable victory, his performance lacked the chaotic or dominant moments that fans typically associate with MMA fights.
Despite the backlash, Murphy has now improved his UFC record to 7-0 with 1 Draw. In his last three fights, the 33-year-old has achieved victories against seasoned veterans of the sport, including Edson Barboza, Dan Ige and Josh Emmett.