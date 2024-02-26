Less than 2 months before trial, UFC and fighters enter “private mediation” in class action antitrust lawsuit

The latest update in the UFC antitrust lawsuit may end up being the most important of the case.

Less than two months until the case goes to trial, the representatives of Zuffa — the UFC's parent company — and the fighters involved in the lawsuit have engaged in a private mediation behind closed doors. None of the discussions have been made public and no reports have been made on the result of the meeting.

The public document signed by Judge Nancy J. Koppe states that both parties 'must file a joint status report regarding the mediation by March 11, 2024.'

As the case currently stands, the listed plaintiffs suing the UFC include former fighters Cung Le, Jon Fitch, Brandon Vera, Nate Quarry, Luis Javier Vasquez, and Kyle Kingsbury. However, previous updates of the case being listed as class action allow for any fighter who competed in the UFC from Dec. 16, 2010, to June 30, 2017, to join the group.

Previous reports have confirmed that the case trial date is set for April 8, just five days ahead of UFC 300.

Recent details from the case have also confirmed that additional current and former fighters are expected to be involved in the trial as witnesses.

Michael Chandler, Michael Bisping, and Chael Sonnen will testify as witnesses during the UFC antitrust lawsuit

According to reports from Bloody Elbow and ESPN, several notable names have already been identified as witnesses for the UFC antitrust lawsuit in April.

Included in the list of confirmed witnesses, Michael Chandler, Michael Bisping, and Chael Sonnen will all testify on behalf of the UFC and Zuffa, LLC. Bisping and Sonnen both currently work with the UFC through ESPN as analysts while Chandler remains an active UFC fighter but spent the majority of his career in Bellator.

Also included on the list of witnesses included managers Ali Abdelaziz, Jason House, Dan Lambert, and Ed Soares. Miesha Tate and Donald Cerrone are officially listed as expected witnesses but have not been confirmed.

No additional active or former UFC fighters have been named as witnesses for the plaintiffs, nor has any notable fighter joined in on the case since its class action identification.