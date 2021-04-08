"Let him do a full WrestleMania-style entrance" - WWE star calls for the UFC to let Israel Adesanya be extravagant

A WWE Superstar has called for the UFC to let Israel Adesanya be extravagant in his entrances. Reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E asserted that the UFC should let Adesanya do "a full WrestleMania-style entrance."

Big E is currently regarded as one of the most charismatic performers in the world of sports entertainment. The former American footballer and powerlifter has time and again been praised for both his in-ring pro-wrestling skills and his ability to cut entertaining promos on the microphone.

Ahead of his title defense at WrestleMania 37, Big E appeared on ESPN MMA’s Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. Big E addressed a myriad of topics, one of which had him speak about his favorite fighter, Israel Adesanya. Upon Ariel Helwani asking him who his favorite fighter is, Big E stated:

“Man, that’s difficult. Even though he’s coming off a loss, probably Izzy (Israel Adesanya). I just think he’s a consummate entertainer.”

Big E also suggested that he hates the limitations in the UFC entrances.

“I hate the limitation of entrances. Let him do all this – and I know you’ve talked about this before – But let him do like a full WrestleMania-style entrance whenever he wants to. Give him 10 minutes and like a budget – Because I think it’s super-entertaining. And he’s also, he’s incredibly charismatic, he’s great in the, you know, in the cage too. Just the level of sophistication of his striking, I think it is just profoundly interesting to watch. And, you know, I kind of like, I think there’s something to him coming off of a loss that I kind of like. He dreamed big and he fell short. Now he’s going back to 185 and so, I’m intrigued, yeah. I think there are a ton of people – Amanda Nunes is the greatest women’s fighter, clearly, of all time as well. So, she’s a joy to watch. But if forced to pick one, I’ll go with Izzy.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

“Let him do a full WrestleMania-style entrance. Whatever he wants.”



Listen to MMA superfan, and IC champ, @WWEBigE, talk about why @stylebender is his favorite fighter.



Full: https://t.co/P9ye56hGEj pic.twitter.com/44rFQzTUOn — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 7, 2021

Certain sections of the MMA community have for long pointed out that the UFC ought to draw inspiration from the old-school Pride FC extravagant entrances.

Many fans and experts alike have clamored for the UFC to allow its fighters to make their entrances in the Pride FC or WWE style. They opine that this would let the fighters better showcase their unique individual personalities and entertain the fans.

The large majority of UFC entrances strictly follow a template whereby the fighter walks out with their corner persons – with entrance music of their choosing playing in the background. The fighter generally isn’t allowed WWE-style pyrotechnics or accompanying dancers/singers/entertainers.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, there are exceptions to this rule. For instance: Israel Adesanya’s UFC 243 walkout back in October 2019 witnessed him dance alongside a crew of other dancers. Adesanya is well-known for his dancing skills and impressed one and all with his performance during this entrance.

Big E and Israel Adesanya prepare for their respective title defenses in 2021

Israel Adesanya (left); Big E (right)

The 2021 calendar year has been filled with its fair share of ups and downs for Big E and Israel Adesanya in their respective sports. While Big E has managed to hold on to the coveted WWE IC title, he now faces a serious threat on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Big E is set to defend his WWE Intercontinental title against Apollo Crews in a Nigerian Drum Fight. This matchup will take place on Night Two (April 11, 2021) of WrestleMania 37.

Meanwhile, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya’s most recent fight was a unanimous decision loss against UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259 (March 6, 2021).

Advertisement

Adesanya was unable to win the fight that had Blachowicz’s title on the line. Nevertheless, The Last Stylebender has vowed to return and rule the UFC middleweight division in the days to come.

Israel Adesanya’s next opponent and comeback date are yet to be confirmed, but he's likely to return before the 2021 calendar year draws to a close.

"The size did play a factor but my technique could've been better!"



Israel Adesanya talks to Joe Rogan following his first defeat in MMA.#UFC259 pic.twitter.com/nTTIEjhq0v — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 7, 2021