“Let go of the thought that this sport is not for women” - Denice Zamboanga hopes more Filipinas will follow her lead and pursue MMA

For a long time, mixed martial arts wasn't something young girls in the Philippines (or anywhere, really) saw as an option. But Denice Zamboanga is doing her part to make a change.

Now, the interim ONE atomweight MMA world champion is stepping into her next fight not just to unify the belts, but to show every young woman watching that they belong in this space, too.

Speaking with Beatrice of Atleta Filipina, Zamboanga said:

"I think you really have to let go of the thought that this sport is not for women. Don’t think that this is dangerous. Do what you do in training."

Denice Zamboanga's own path into MMA started with self-defense, but turned into something much bigger. She climbed the ranks through years of hard training and sacrifice, often in unfamiliar territory, and still carved out a place for herself at the top.

Watch the full interview below:

Denice Zamboanga hopes to be an inspiration for all women by unifying belts against Stamp: “Never give up on their dreams”

At ONE 173: Denver, Denice Zamboanga will be going up against close friend and former training partner Stamp Fairtex. It's the unification bout for the ONE atomweight championship belts, but more than that, it's a chance for Zamboanga to open the door wider for others.

"I know God will prepare me for this fight, and I know He will give me this victory to inspire women, young girls, female athletes, and fellow fighters to never give up on their dreams."

A win would make her the undisputed queen of the atomweight division - and the first Filipina to do it on the global stage.

ONE 173 takes place at the Ball Arena in Denver on August 2 and is available via PPV on watch.onefc.com. Tickets for the live event are available here.

