“Let’s continue to fight the good fight” - Angela Lee coaches and shares her wisdom in Vancouver seminar tour

After her emotional announcement of her retirement from fighting professionally during a special appearance at ONE Fight Night 14 in September, Angela Lee has continued her new mission of helping other pro fighters with their mental health struggles.

The former ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion recently concluded a seminar at Diaz Combat Sports in Vancouver, Canada, where she shared her combat sports knowledge with gym members and athletes.

She posted a slideshow of the seminar on her Instagram with a lengthy caption:

“Recap from our seminar at DCS 📸Thank you so much to everyone who came out 🙏🏼 It was so nice being able to meet you all and share techniques but what I loved most of all, were the conversations that we had. Hearing your stories and the support and encouragement that you shared truly touched me.It was the best part! This is why I wanted to organize this. This is what @fightstoryofficial is about 🙌🏼

“Also, a big thank you to @ryantheliondiaz for supporting our mission at FIGHTSTORY and for being incredibly kind and welcoming 🙏🏼I hope we can visit again in the future! Thanks to Ryan, DCS & all of the amazing individuals who came to our seminar, we were able to raise $3,600 USD for FIGHTSTORY and our revolutionizing programs that will be available in 2024! It takes a community to create change and our #fightstorycollective is growing every day. Stay strong. Stay hopeful. Let's continue to fight the good fight for mental health together ✊🏼”

Aside from imparting her knowledge about fighting, Lee, along with husband Bruno Pucci, acted as a big sister and a big brother to the participants as they opened up about their struggles in life.

The American-Singaporean also started a non-profit organization called Fightstory as a tribute to her little sister Victoria, who took her own life in December 2022. Its main goal is to have a support system and a safe community for pro fighters to open up about their mental health struggles.

Angela Lee continues to inspire others even after retirement

Even after her untimely retirement from mixed martial arts fighting, Angela Lee continues to inspire not only the younger generation of fighters but also people from all walks of life with her new venture.

Her initiative and bold move to shed light on mental health have encouraged a lot of people to speak up about the matter. This movement, started by Lee, is expected to encourage more professional athletes to join her movement.