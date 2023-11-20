"Let's find out who the best boxer is" - Bobby Green keen on potential Max Holloway fight to settle debate

Bobby Green has been riding a wave of momentum following two very impressive wins, and it looks like he has his eyes set on none other than Max Holloway.

Green is known to pride himself on his unique, boxing-heavy style. Holloway, for his part, has a valid claim to being the best boxer in the UFC.

In fact, in one of the most iconic moments in octagon history, Max Holloway declared himself to be the best boxer in the UFC in the middle of his fight against Calvin Kattar. While slipping punches, he looked over at the commentary and made his declaration.

Now, it looks like Bobby Green wants to challenge that notion. Speaking to the Schmo, Green stated:

"They say Max Holloway is the best boxer in the UFC. I'm like, bro, my boxing is pretty f**king cold. Let's find out who the better boxer is. He was talking about fighting Gaethje, like nah, you gotta come see me first, you know? But I gotta crack the top 10 first before I get him."

Check out the interview here (2:50 for Green's comments on Max Holloway):

Green is set to face Dan Hooker at UFC Austin on December 2nd. With a win, he'll likely enter the top 10 at 155 lbs and extend his win streak to three straight, after which a Holloway fight is definitely a possibility.

Rumors of Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje gain traction

'Blessed' previously called out Justin Gaethje to a fight for the BMF title, which Gaethje won after his victory over Dustin Poirier. Gaethje said he was willing to wait it out until he gets a title shot, to which Holloway said:

"If you change your mind bratha, how about one for the fans? #BMF"

Expand Tweet

Since then, fans have been clamouring to see 'Blessed' and 'The Highlight' throw down. Recently, Ali Abdelaziz, Gaethje's manager, took to X and added more fuel to the rumors. He tweeted:

"Who wants to see Vs Max Holloway February 17 for the BMF title ?"

Expand Tweet

Holloway has previously fought at 155 lbs for the interim title, and given his history with Volkanovski, a title opportunity at featherweight may be out of the picture. A win over Gaethje, however, could put Holloway in contention for the lightweight strap, leaving him with a lot to gain and very little to lose.