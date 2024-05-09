"Let's go again" - Reece McLaren willing to run it back with tormentor Kairat Akhmetov

Former ONE bantamweight MMA world title challenger and current fourth-ranked ONE flyweight MMA contender 'Lightning' Reece McLaren of Australia wants nothing more than a shot at ONE Championship gold. As such, the 32-year-old Gold Coast native says he is willing to face anyone to earn a crack at the belt, including former world titleholder Kairat Akhmetov.

McLaren lost a close unanimous decision to Akhmetov in May 2023. Shortly after, the former flyweight MMA king was busted for PEDs and subsequently suspended. Still, 'Lightning' says there would be no problem facing off against his former adversary.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, McLaren says he would welcome a rematch with 'The Kazakh'.

The brash Australian fighter stated:

"If Kairat wants to clean up his act, let's go again and do it over five rounds. I was definitely starting to push back in that third round [of our last fight]. If I had another two rounds, I would have swayed the judges my way, definitely."

McLaren is coming off an impressive showing last weekend against Chinese firecracker and no.5-ranked flyweight MMA contender 'Wolf Warrior' Hu Yong.

The two locked horns at ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video.

The event took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday, May 4th.

'Lightning' took home a hard-earned split decision win on the scorecards.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch the action of ONE Fight Night 22 via replay on-demand on Amazon Prime Video.

Reece McLaren to ONE Championship: "Let's open up an interim belt"

'Lightning' Reece McLaren can hardly wait for a title shot he believes he has more than earned.

And if Demetrious Johnson isn't ready to defend the ONE flyweight MMA world title, the Australian says it's time to introduce an interim king and that he should be the one to fight for it.

McLaren told Sportskeeda MMA:

"Let's open up an interim belt with myself and someone headlining that. I feel I've earned my spot at a championship that has eluded me for so long."