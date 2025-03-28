"Let's go!," "That's a bad move" - Fans react to Deontay Wilder's surprising comeback fight announcement against Tyrrell Herndon

Deontay Wilder has announced his return to the ring for the summer and the former WBC heavyweight champion aims to rebound from consecutive losses. Wilder's return to the ring will transpire over a year after he was finished via fifth round TKO by Zhilei Zhang last June.

Tyrrell Herndon will be the opponent for Wilder's comeback bout and the ten-round heavyweight clash takes place on June 27 from Wichita, Kansas. The official X account for Ring Magazine tweeted out this bout announcement with fans sounding off about it.

@LudisCharta said:

"Let's go!!!!"

@PureCombatSport wrote:

"That's a bad move. It's one thing losing to [Joseph] Parker, and [Zhilei] Zhang but if he loses to someone most people don't even know his value appeal in making those big cash out retirement fights like AJ, or [Francis] Ngannou vanishes. He should've made a 2 fight deal to fight Ngannou in boxing and MMA."

@ay0tund3 quipped:

"Happy to see Deontay back in action"

[Images Courtesy: @ringmagazine tweet thread on X]

Check out the official announcement for Deontay Wilder vs. Tyrrell Herndon below:

Deontay Wilder and his road back to championship glory

Deontay Wilder has been through a career rough stretch with all four of his professional losses taking place across his last five fights. This run of bad luck began with a pair of losses to Tyson Fury that saw him lose his WBC crown by way of a seventh round TKO in February 2020. 'The Gypsy King' would then knock out Wilder in the 11th round of their trilogy bout which took place in Oct. 2021.

Check out Wilder-Fury's trilogy fight below:

The 39-year-old would then get back to winning ways against Robert Helenius by way of a first-round knockout during their October 2022 prizefight. A December 2023 loss to Joseph Parker via unanimous decision derailed that momentum though and then Wilder would go on to sustain a defeat against Zhilei Zhang.

The Alabama native is regarded by many as one of the all time great knockout artists and his WBC heavyweight title reign was one of the longest in the championship's rich history. Herndon is riding a three-fight win streak heading into this bout after last losing to unbeaten pro boxer/ Olympic silver medalist boxer Richard Torrez Jr in October 2023.

