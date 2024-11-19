  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “Let’s see what God has for us” - Adriano Moraes happy to let fate decide his MMA future after Danny Kingad win

“Let’s see what God has for us” - Adriano Moraes happy to let fate decide his MMA future after Danny Kingad win

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Nov 19, 2024 17:25 GMT
Adriano Moraes and Danny Kingad - Photo by ONE Championship
Adriano Moraes and Danny Kingad - Photo by ONE Championship

Former ONE flyweight MMA world champion and current first-ranked contender 'Mikinho' Adriano Moraes of Brazil may have just punched his ticket to a shot at reclaiming the division's throne, but he's content with letting a higher power decide the fate of his career. Moraes returned to action with a vengeance at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug on Prime Video a couple of weeks ago, defeating longtime rival and no.3-ranked contender Danny Kingad via a second-round guillotine choke.

He, however, did not receive a performance bonus for the finish. Speaking to veteran MMA reporter Nic Atkin of Bangkok Post in a post-fight interview, Moraes says he expected to receive a $50,000 bonus.

'Mikinho' said:

"Yeah, I think so too. But it is what it is, God knows about everything. Just happy to be back, and come back today in the win column."
also-read-trending Trending

That being said, Moraes could be next in line for a crack at the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world title left behind by the recently retired Demetrious Johnson.

youtube-cover

Moraes added:

"Let’s see what God has for us in the future. I have no injuries so I’m looking forward to be back soon."

ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug on Prime Video took place live at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, Nov 9. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Adriano Moraes expects to fight for vacant belt soon: "That’s what I’m thinking about"

Adriano Moraes believes he has done enough to earn a spot in the running for the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world title. So he's going to head back to the gym and put in the work while waiting for the call.

He told the Bangkok Post:

"Yeah for sure. That’s what I’m thinking about. So I’m looking forward to this fight, let’s see who’s gonna be the next one and we’ll fight for the title for sure."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Adriano Moraes' next fight.

Quick Links

Edited by Krishna Venki
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी