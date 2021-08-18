“Let’s speak to his age” - Shawn Porter explains the ‘biggest component’ in Manny Pacquiao’s August 21st fight against Yordenis Ugas

Shawn Porter and Manny Pacquiao are among the top welterweights in boxing today. Porter holds a decision win over Yordenis Ugas who’s set to fight Pacquiao this weekend.

On that note, in a Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas promotional video released by PBC (Premier Boxing Champions), Shawn Porter chimed in with his take on the upcoming fight. He stated:

“Alright, y’all, we’re not getting what we want. But we’re getting something. I think it’s going to be pretty good. You’ve got Manny Pacquiao – fast, slick…Then, you got Yordenis Ugas – strong, powerful, durable; gonna keep coming forward. Styles make fights. There’s no secret in that. I do think that this can be a more exciting fight than a lot of people expect, if Yordenis Ugas can force Manny Pacquiao to go toe-to-toe with him. If we get a toe-to-toe battle, it’s gonna go either way. I’m not gonna sell y’all on that. I do think that Manny Pacquiao will control this fight from beginning to end."

"Again, let’s speak to his age. Can he maintain for 12 rounds? I think that that might be the biggest component to this fight; (it) is if Manny Pacquiao can stay 80 to 90 percent through the course of 12 rounds. With that being said, I do pick Manny Pacquiao to win this fight. It’s gonna be a good fight. I don’t think Yordenis Ugas is gonna get completely blown out. But if he can’t force Manny Pacquiao to fight, Manny’s gonna take this one 100 percent. Stay tuned and have fun. Enjoy the fight.”

Shawn Porter is likely to face Terence Crawford, whereas Manny Pacquiao clashes with Yordenis Ugas

Terence Crawford (left) and Shawn Porter (right)

After losing to Errol Spence in 2019, Shawn Porter returned to the win column in his very next fight. ‘Showtime’ has competed just once since the Spence fight.

Shawn Porter faced and beat Sebastian Formella via unanimous decision to win the vacant WBC Silver welterweight title in August 2020. He is expected to face WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford later this year.

Shawn Porter believes the WBO naming him Terence Crawford’s mandatory challenger is proof that boxing is alive and well. pic.twitter.com/JUyOlB2vhL — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) August 3, 2021

Meanwhile, boxing legend Manny Pacquiao was scheduled to fight undefeated WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence this month. However, Spence withdrew from the fight due to an eye injury and was replaced by Yordenis Ugas.

The Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas matchup will take place on August 21st, 2021, with Ugas’ WBA (Super) welterweight title at stake.

