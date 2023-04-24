Liam Harrison looks to challenge Jonathan Haggerty for bantamweight Muay Thai throne

There could be an all-British clash if Liam Harrison’s callout of Jonathan Haggerty comes to fruition.

Haggerty stunned the combat sports world when he knocked out the legendary Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9 this past weekend for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Amidst the celebration, an instantaneous challenge was delivered when Harrison shot his chance at gold.

Liam Harrison didn’t forget to give Haggerty his due praise, but also threw his hat in for a dream world title fight in the United Kingdom.

‘Hitman’ even called the attention of ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong in his Instagram post:

“@jhaggerty_ you are the man congratulations….have 1 defence maybe against [Felipe] Lobo he just earned that tonight and I’ll have a comeback fight so I can get moving again. Then early next year let’s make this happen in the UK when I’m back fully fit and knocked the ring rust off…. @yodchatri @onechampionship."

Jonathan Haggerty was considered the underdog heading into his match against Nong-O at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. ‘The General’, however, was having none of the pre-fight talks.

The British star went into a maniacal attack that quickly dropped Nong-O twice. Sensing that the belt was within reach, Haggerty continued his assault and took the Thai icon’s consciousness 2:40 into the opening round.

The historic victory was Haggerty’s second world title win in ONE Championship. Jonathan Haggerty’s first world championship win came at the expense of Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, another man considered to be among the best-ever Muay Thai artists, for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title in May 2019.

Harrison, meanwhile, is still recovering from the knee injury he suffered when he challenged then-world champion Nong-O for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in August 2022.

