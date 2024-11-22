  • home icon
Liam Harrison says he’s returning to ONE Championship for one more show-stealer: “They made an offer I couldn’t really refuse”

By Vince Richards
Modified Nov 22, 2024 10:37 GMT
Liam Harrison reveals he
Liam Harrison reveals he's returning to ONE Championship for one more banger. [Photo from ONE Championship]

It seems Liam Harrison is back in the ONE Championship fold.

Although no official announcements have been made, the British Muay Thai and kickboxing legend took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and revealed that ONE Championship made him an offer he couldn't pass up.

Harrison responded to a fan who asked him about his career and wrote that he accepted the promotion's offer for a chance to put on one more banger in his stellar career.

also-read-trending Trending
"Well I was supposed to retire from ONE Championship, but they recently made me an offer I couldn't refuse so I'm gonna have one more with them 👊," he wrote.

Liam Harrison last fought under the ONE Championship banner in September at ONE 168: Denver in an absolute barnburner against fellow legend Seksan.

'Hitman', however, fell to Seksan via second-round technical knockout at Ball Arena in Denver.

After the match, Harrison left his gloves in the middle of the cage to silently announce his departure.

He then doubled down on that decision on backstage interviews and the card's post-event press conference.

That retirement, however, could be short-lived after what Harrison revealed on social media.

Harrison is a multi-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, with an impressive professional record of 90-26-2.

It's unclear who Harrison will face in his return. He's been linked with fellow British superstar Jonathan Haggerty, the reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion, and former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker.

Liam Harrison has all the love for Seksan following barnburner at ONE 168

Liam Harrison has always requested ONE Championship to fight Seksan in what was supposed to be his final fight in the promotion.

He ultimately got his wish when he took on the Thai legend at ONE 168 in Denver.

Although he dropped a TKO loss to Seksan in their Colorado banger, Harrison has nothing but love for the multi-time Muay Thai world champion.

He said during the card's post-event press conference:

"I said to him after the fight as well, ‘Did you feel the altitude’ and he said ‘No.’ Did you feel the body shot? [And he said] It didn’t look like it. What a guy. But I honestly thought I was gonna win this fight, I didn’t see anything past winning and winning in style."

