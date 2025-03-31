Liam Harrison says he'd prefer Rodtang to run it back with Superlek over Jonathan Haggerty trilogy: "Five rounds for the title"

For former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger Liam Harrison, the next superfight that ONE Championship should book is the rematch between Thai superstars Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Ad

Speaking to veteran journalist Nick Atkin in a recent interview, Harrison claimed that the all-Thai showdown would make more sense than a trilogy fight between Rodtang and Jonathan Haggerty, as he explained:

"I'm not sure if that fight actually makes much sense. I know it'll sell big in America, but I'd prefer to see Rodtang at 135 against a 135 Superlek for five rounds for the title there. But yeah, I get why they're trying to match him with Jon because I know it'll sell. But I don't see where they're going to meet weight-wise."

Ad

Trending

Watch Liam Harrison's full interview here:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

In September 2023, 'The Kicking Machine' fought 'The Iron Man' in a three-round non-title Muay Thai megafight in the headliner of ONE Friday Fights 34, and Superlek scored a unanimous decision win over Rodtang.

Since that meeting, both striking superstars have thrived in their respective careers and added more victories to their resumes.

Liam Harrison thinks that Superlek wasn't his usual self when he fought Nabil Anane at ONE 172

The British combat sports legend also told Nick Atkin that Superlek wasn't in his usual killer form when he rematched Nabil Anane last March 23 at ONE 172 in front of the packed Saitama Super Arena.

Ad

Harrison explained that Superlek didn't have the same movement and aura he had six months ago when he became a double champion, as he said:

"Because in round three, I think he could sort of tell that he didn't want to be there. He would just more going through the motions, Nabil was miles ahead and Superlek wasn't even trying. He wasn't kicking, there was no game plan or anything."

Fans can rewatch all the action from the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card via watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.