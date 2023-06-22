Liam Harrison says Superlek is unbeatable at flyweight, even against Rodtang

Fifth-ranked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender Liam Harrison doubts we’ll see a massive upset in the upcoming tiff between Superlek Kiatmoo9 and ONE debutant Nabil Anane this Friday.

The pair of flyweight Muay Thai sluggers will duke it out at ONE Friday Fights 22 at Lumpinee Stadium in less than 24 hours. Given his glowing credentials, Superlek is considered the overwhelming favorite in his return to ‘The Art of Eight Limbs,’ where he has gone 6-0 inside the Circle so far.

‘The Kicking Machine’ is coming off his first successful ONE flyweight kickboxing world title defense and is eager to get another KO victory in four-ounce gloves. Standing in Superlek’s way, however, is a towering 19-year-old opponent who wants to make a name for himself at his expense.

Nabil, measured at 6-foot-2, is the youngest WBC Muay Thai World Champion. He is given an opportunity to skyrocket atop the flyweight Muay Thai ranks if he can do the unthinkable and beat his iconic compatriot.

While Nabil is indeed an impressive talent, Harrison remains skeptical of his chances. ‘The Hitman’ shared his candid take in an interview with ONE Championship:

“I don’t see anyone beating Superlek at that weight, and that includes [reigning ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion] Rodtang.”

Like the rest of us, Liam Harrison was also looking forward to the supposed super-fight between Rodtang and Superlek at ONE Fight Night 8 last March. The injury bug, however, deprived us of that match-up, and it remains unclear if it will ever be rebooked again.

Superlek is currently ranked first in the flyweight Muay Thai division, although one can argue that a win over Nabil doesn’t exactly move the needle for him.

We’ll find out if Liam Harrison's prediction is correct in just a few hours at ONE Friday Fights 22.

