“I think that's where I belong” - Liam Harrison thinks he’s among the best Muay Thai fighters in the world

Liam Harrison’s career in ONE Championship did not start off like a dream, but he has since bounced back quite nicely.

After dropping his first two bouts in the promotion, the 36-year-old Muay Thai superstar worked his way to a well-deserved title shot after stringing together a couple of impressive wins in the circle.

‘Hitman’ will be facing Nong-O Gaiyanghadao for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship in the co-main event of ONE on Prime Video 1, which will be broadcast live at U.S. primetime on August 26.

In an exclusive interview with ONE Championship ahead of his title fight, Harrison shared his excitement about finally getting his due after years of dominating the kickboxing scene.

“Yes, it is an honor. But at the end of the day, all the other Western fighters on this, I've had twice as many fights, twice as much experience. I've been fighting at the top level way longer than all of them. So yeah, I think I'm up there. I think that's where I belong, on cards this big, as the co-main event and headliner of the Muay Thai part, yeah, I definitely think that's where I should be.”

Liam Harrison is one of the most decorated strikers in the world, amassing an impressive career record of 90 wins, 24 losses, and 2 draws.

Following two disappointing setbacks against Petchmorakot Petchyindee and Rodlek PK.Saenchai, Harrison found his groove by knocking out Mohammed Bin Mahmoud in less than a round.

He rode that momentum and even scored one of the greatest comebacks in ONE history in his last outing versus Muangthai P.K.Saenchai.

Liam Harrison wants to shock the world

Going up against arguably the best pound-for-pound Muay Thai fighter in the world is a daunting task.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, after all, has been flawless in his first eight bouts with ONE. The reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion has finished his last four fights in incredible fashion and is coming off a third-round destruction of Felipe Lobo.

Liam Harrison, meanwhile, also has dynamite in his hands. The English striker possesses the finishing power to end fights quickly and in a brutal fashion.

Harrison has already proven that he can weather an early storm and dish out some punishment of his own. Giving Nong-O his first defeat inside the circle will be easier said than done.

Good thing Liam Harrison is up for the challenge.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Harvey Leonard