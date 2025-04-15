"I'll do whatever it takes to win" - Liam Nolan promises to hold nothing back vs Nauzet Trujillo in sequel

British striking wizard 'Lethal' Liam Nolan plans to abandon his usual tactical approach when he takes to the Circle for his high-stakes lightweight Muay Thai rematch against Nauzet Trujillo on Friday, May 2. The Knowlesy Academy affiliate and the Spanish powerhouse collide at ONE Fight Night 31, which emanates live in America primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, in a scheduled nine-minute affair.

Ad

Nolan doesn't plan on letting the fight reach the distance, though.

Ad

Trending

Instead, the 27-year-old wants to take a more aggressive mindset into this redo based on his unanimous decision loss to Trujillo in their first encounter in February 2024. Though the Londoner was very much in the tie, his lack of forward pressure, volume, and aggression led to his defeat.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Whether a knockout comes or not, Liam Nolan promises one thing when he hops back into action, as he told Sky Sports during a recent interview:

Ad

"I'm going to go swinging for this guy, and that's it. It's crazy, but that's what I've got to do the win. I'll do whatever it takes to win."

Nolan briefly called time on his career after that shocking loss to the Fight Club Moi Rui and Susi Team superstar inside the Mecca of Muay Thai last year. But he's pulled a U-turn on that decision and is ready to fire on all cylinders and avenge that loss at ONE Fight Night 31.

Ad

As such, fight fans around the world and those inside the Lumpinee Stadium can expect an explosive sequel when Nolan leaves his calculated ways behind for his redo against Trujillo on May 2.

Ad

Liam Nolan believes he's not far off a shot at ONE gold

Liam Nolan wants nothing more than to taste success on the grandest stage of combat sports. And the London-based talent knows a win over Trujillo will inch him closer to that dream. He added:

"I'm not far away. I think George Jarvis now deserves to fight for the world title. Maybe after this fight, I'll fight someone else as well, and maybe I'll fight the winner of George and Eersel."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 31 card live in U.S. primetime for free on Friday, May 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.