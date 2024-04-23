"Life savings on Ryan", "We want a 'Tank' rematch" - Ryan Garcia ignites fan debate after proposing potential Errol Spence Jr. fight next

Fans recently expressed their thoughts on Ryan Garcia's potential match-up against Errol Spence Jr.

On April 20, Garcia and Haney faced off in a much-awaited rematch. The fight took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Before his unexpected win, Garcia was the focus of public criticism. Many questioned his training routine because he missed weight and his focus due to peculiar behavior on social media.

Garcia won the fight by majority decision after putting on an outstanding 36-minute effort. The contest was scored 112-112, 114-110, and 115-109 in favor of the Californian by the three judges.



Garcia recently took to X and hinted towards a possible fight against Spence Jr. after his win against Haney, writing:

''Wait RG vs Errol would be crazy. Nah yall want that? Let me hear you''

Garcia's proposal has left the fans divided. They soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

Citing Garcia's impressive performance against Devin Haney, one fan wrote:

''Life savings on Ryan''

Another fan wrote, urging for a rematch with Gervonta Davis:

''We want a tank rematch''

Take a look at some of their other reactions below:

''Fight Conor Benn at 147. Easy fight to make since y’all fight under DAZN and the build up would be fire. And the fight inside the ring stylistically would be fun to watch''

''Ennis/Garcia or Garcia/Tank 143 catch Or Garcia/Teo 143''

Meanwhile, Spence Jr. squared off against Terence Crawford in one of the biggest boxing matches of the last 30 years on July 29, 2023.

Despite expectations of a hard fight, 'Bud' defeated his opponent by TKO in round nine after dismantling him in the first round.

Ryan Garcia takes a dig at Errol Spence Jr. on his fight with Terence Crawford

Ryan Garcia has recently accused Errol Spence Jr. of being "high" during his fight against Terence Crawford. 'KingRy' is presently trained by Derrick James, who was 'The Truth's' longtime trainer before their rumored split.

Garcia was upset by claims that Spence Jr. refused to pay James a percentage of his money for training him to fight Crawford.

During a recent X Spaces conversation, he was asked what Spence Jr. had been up to. He replied:

"What the f**k is wrong with you? How'd I pay Derrick more [than you] on a fight I made less [money on than you]... Bro Errol was high as f**k [against Crawford]... The motherf**ker couldn't even form a sentence."

