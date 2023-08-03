"Lights are on. Bills are paid." - Dwayne Johnson welcomes UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo to the house he bought for him

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently made headlines, when he connected with an MMA fighter from Zimbabwe. Themba Gorimbo, who currently resides in the United States, caught the attention of the Hollywood superstar.

Gorimbo released a detailed statement on Twitter in a video, and talked about his financial struggles. He also touched upon the good deeds, like building a borewell, but ultimately revealed that he was struggling, and only had $7 in his bank account.

Themba Gorimbo's struggles resonated with 'The Rock,' who reached out to the Zimbabwean and made his way down to South Florida to meet Gorimbo.

Now, it looks like 'The Rock' has followed through on his promise to help Themba Gorimbo. He took to Twitter and said:

"Welcome home @TheAnswerMMA You and your family enjoy your new house brother. Lights are on. Bills are paid. Keep your “My Reason” list close, keep taking care of your people and I’m honored to play a very, very small role in your $7 bucks journey. $7 bucks. I’ve been there too. Got your back brother. Let’s get to work on that dream of becoming @ufc champion one day. Welcome home ~ DJps - enjoy your Cheetos & alligators"

Themba Gorimbo is 11-4 in MMA, is 1-1 under UFC banners

After going viral, Themba Gorimbo is certainly on track to become a star in the UFC. Currently, the Zimbabwean holds a 11-4 record in MMA. Six of his wins have come via submission, with four decisions and one KO on his record. He has also been submitted twice in his career, and lost via decision once and via KO once.

Gorimbo made his UFC debut against A.J. Fletcher in February of 2023. Unfortunately for him, he was submitted via a guillotine choke. He bounced back from his unsuccessful debut with a decision win over Takashi Sato in May 2023.

After beating Takashi Sato, he reiterated that he was broke, and only had $7 to his name in a heartfelt interview.

