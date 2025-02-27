Lightweight submission grappling king Kade Ruotolo hopes to revisit rivalry with Mica Galvao in ONE Championship

Kade Ruotolo may have started making a name in MMA, but he isn't done with submission grappling just yet. Fresh off his first-round submission victory at ONE 171: Qatar last week, the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion revealed that he's eyeing a rematch with an old rival, Mica Galvao.

Ad

In a post-fight interview with Nick Atkin of the Bangkok Post, Ruotolo spoke about his unfinished business on the mats:

"There's a couple of guys out there that aren't signed yet to ONE that I would [like to defend against]. You know, like Mica Galvao is always a good one. To be a hundred percent honest, there's not too many guys left."

Ad

Trending

Watch the full interview below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

"I don't want to leave grappling aside" - Kade Ruotolo vows to continue defending his submission grappling belt while he pursues MMA

Kade Ruotolo is one of the most exciting young stars in combat sports, and he's proving that there's no problem with chasing two dreams at once if your heart is set on it. After his third first-round MMA finish at ONE 171, Ruotolo promised fans he's not walking away from grappling anytime soon.

Ad

"Definitely not going to stay on hold, I've got the grappling strap, and I've got to defend that, right? That's always the goal. I definitely don't want to leave grappling aside. It's always going to be right up there with MMA. I don't want to leave one sport for the other."

Achieving dual-sport champion status in ONE Championship is no small feat, and there are only a select few who manage to conquer two disciplines. Stamp Fairtex and Jonathan Haggerty are some of those names, dominating both Muay Thai and Kickboxing in their respective divisions.

But while many strikers have made their mark, no one has crossed the line between submission grappling and MMA. With the ONE lightweight submission grappling title already in his pocket and his promising MMA run so far, Kade Ruotolo may be on the path to becoming the first to hold both MMA and submission grappling gold.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.