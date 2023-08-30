"Like Bruce Lee" - Oscar De La Hoya predicts Terence Crawford to beat Canelo Alvarez in potential 168 lbs. clash

Oscar De La Hoya recently weighed in on a potential Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez boxing match. The former undisputed light middleweight champion believes that 'Bud' would come out on top against Alvarez despite having to move up three weight classes.

Crawford is widely considered to be one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the sport. The 35-year-old Nebraska native recently cemented that status after securing a ninth-round knockout victory against his longtime rival Errol Spence Jr. last month to become the undisputed welterweight champion of the world.

In the aftermath of his dominant performance against 'The Truth,' Terence Crawford is being linked to a super fight against undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez.

Given the size difference between the two, many believe the Mexican holds a significant advantage over Crawford at 168 pounds. However, Oscar De La Hoya has a contrarian opinion.

'The Golden Boy' recently claimed that Crawford's incredible fight IQ gave him the edge over Canelo Alvarez and that his size won't matter as much. In an interview with Elie Seckbach, De La Hoya said:

"At 168 [pounds], people might think, 'How can Crawford beat Canelo? It's not possible.' In boxing, a big, talented fighter will always beat the small, talented fighter, right?... In Crawford's case, he's a big guy. Crawford doesn't rely on his power, he relies on his IQ... Crawford is such a smart fighter, he's like Bruce Lee, literally... If that fight ever happens, I have to go with Crawford."

Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez: 'Bud's coach weighs in

Bomac McIntyre recently weighed in on a potential Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez bout and claimed 'Bud' is more than capable of piecing up the Mexican super middleweight champion.

After his dominant win over Errol Spence Jr., Crawford was called to fight the winner of Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo on September 30 in Las Vegas. As mentioned, if Terence Crawford decides to make the move up to 168 lbs to fight the winner of Alvarez vs. Charlo, he will be going three weight classes up to face the winner.

In a recent interview with RING IQ TV, Bomac McIntyre discussed Crawford's plans and previewed a potential fight against Alvarez. He said:

"Bud' is one of those guys who likes to challenge himself. So we'll do what we always do, we'll go in the classroom, and we'll pick him apart... We'll pick his a** apart and we'll take that, what we know in the classroom, and put it in the gym so we can come out victorious."

